Attention! Pune Water Supply To Remain Shut For 24 Hours On Thursday | AI generated

Pune: Several parts of Pune will face a 24-hour water supply shutdown on Thursday (September 10) as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Water Supply Department undertakes urgent electrical, pumping and maintenance-related work at several water treatment centres, tanks and pumping facilities.

According to the PMC, water supply to areas dependent on the Parvati HLR Tank, Bhama Askhed Jackwell, Warje Water Centre, SNDT HLR, Chandani Chowk Tank, Gandhi Bhavan Tank, Pancard Club GSR Tank, Warje GSR Tank, Pashan-Sus Gol Tank, Katraj-Sukhsagar Tank, New and Old Holkar Water Centres, Kondhwa-Dhavde and Vadgaon Water Centres, among others, will remain suspended.

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The shutdown will begin at 9pm on Wednesday (September 9) and continue until 9pm on Thursday (September 10). The PMC has also warned that several areas may receive water at low pressure on Friday morning (September 11) as the distribution system is restored.

Chandrashekhar Jagtap, Chief Engineer, Water Supply Department, PMC, said in a note, “The shutdown has been necessitated by urgent electrical, pumping and other maintenance works at the affected water supply facilities. The work is essential to ensure the reliable functioning of the system, and citizens are requested to store adequate water and cooperate with the PMC during the shutdown.”

The disruption will affect a large geographical area across the city. Areas supplied through the Parvati HLR system include Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibwewadi, Mukundnagar, Gangadham, Chintamaninagar, Upper and Lower Indiranagar, Salisbury Park, Parvati Gaothan and Janata Vasahat.

Under the Bhama Askhed system, Lohegaon, Dhanori, Dighe Nagar, Viman Nagar, Wadgaonsheri, Kalyaninagar, Chhatrapatiwadi, Yerawada, Kharadi and adjoining areas will be affected.

The SNDT HLR system covers major areas including Aundh, Bopodi, Gokhalenagar, Pune University, Law College Road, Paud Road, Kothrud, Karve Road, Prabhat Road, Warje, Karvenagar and surrounding localities. Similarly, the Chandani Chowk and Gandhi Bhavan systems will affect parts of Pashan, Bavdhan, Bhugaon, Kothrud, Warje and adjoining areas.

Water supply will also be disrupted in Baner, Balewadi and Pashan under the Pankard Club GSR system, while parts of Karvenagar and Warje will be affected by work at the Warje water centre.

The PMC said areas dependent on the Katraj-Sukhsagar, Holkar, Kondhwa-Dhavde and Vadgaon systems will also experience the shutdown. Several areas receiving tanker water from the Baker Hill tank have also been listed among the affected locations.

The civic body has appealed to residents in all affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with the maintenance work.