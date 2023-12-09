ATTENTION! Mega Block On Pune-Lonavala Route Tomorrow, 14 Local Trains Cancelled - Here's All You Need To Know

Kasarwadi Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

Central Railway (CR) has announced a significant update for Sunday, December 10, indicating a mega block on the Pune-Lonavala route. This block, dedicated to essential engineering and maintenance tasks, is scheduled to commence at around 10am and continue until 8pm.

The block will impact seven up and seven down trains. The list of cancelled trains in the up direction includes:

1. 01562 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 9:57am

2. 01564 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 11:17am

3. 01566 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 3:00pm

4. 01588 Shivaji Nagar- Talegaon local departing from Shivaji Nagar at 3:47pm

5. 01568 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 4:25pm

6. 01570 Shivaji Nagar- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 5:20pm

7. 01570 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 6:02pm

In the down direction, the cancelled trains are:

1. 01559 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 10:05am

2. 01561 Lonavala-Pune local departing from Lonavala at 2:50pm

3. 01589 Talegaon-Pune local departing from Talegaon at 4:40pm

4. 01565 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 5:30pm

5. 01567 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 6:08pm

6. 01569 Lonavala-Pune local departing from Lonavala at 7:00pm

7. 01571 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 7:35pm

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," CR said in the release.