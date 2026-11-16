‘Architect of Pune District’: Eknath Shinde Says Ajit Pawar’s Unfinished Projects Must Be Completed | Sourced

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday described the late Ajit Pawar as the "architect of Pune district" and said the development projects and plans initiated by him must be completed. He said this would be the true tribute to the late leader. Speaking at the unveiling of Ajit Pawar's bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad headquarters on Nov 16, Shinde recalled Pawar's contribution to Pune and Baramati. He said his work had transformed the district and that his contribution could not be measured through a single statue.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the statue in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and several other political leaders. Shinde said Ajit Pawar had a deep understanding of administration and was closely involved in the planning and execution of development projects. He also recalled how Pawar would personally inspect infrastructure works and point out even minor unfinished tasks during inaugurations.

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'Architect of Pune district'

Shinde said Ajit Pawar's contribution to Pune's development was immense. He referred to infrastructure projects, including the Metro and the ring road, and said Pawar worked with the objective of reducing traffic congestion and improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

"Looking at the structures he built across Pune district and Baramati, one can understand his vision. Even in a small taluka like Baramati, he showed what visionary leadership could achieve. It would not be an exaggeration to call him the architect of Pune district," Shinde said.

He recalled how Pawar would closely inspect projects alongside him and Fadnavis. He would check incomplete work, hanging wires and damaged paint, and issue instructions to officials. Shinde said Pawar believed that government infrastructure should benefit the public and provide facilities to ordinary citizens.

Recalls administrative experience and work ethic

Shinde also highlighted Pawar's experience in government and his command over administrative matters. He said Pawar was elected MLA seven times, served as Deputy Chief Minister six times and presented the state Budget 11 times. He also served as an MP and Leader of the Opposition.

Recalling their years of working together, Shinde said Pawar had a deep understanding of agriculture and the cooperative sector. His interventions during Cabinet meetings often left even senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers without an immediate response, he said.

Shinde added that Pawar did not oppose decisions merely for political reasons when he was the Leader of the Opposition. Instead, he offered suggestions and fulfilled his responsibility constructively. He also remembered Pawar as a leader who paid attention to the benefits of government schemes. During project reviews, Pawar would seek details about the number of beneficiaries and how the schemes would improve their lives.

Says Amit Shah supported Ajit Pawar on cooperative issues

Shinde also spoke about Ajit Pawar's relationship with Shah and his efforts to address issues faced by cooperative sugar factories.

He said Pawar regularly raised concerns related to the cooperative sector and farmers with Shah. Referring to the Centre's relief measures concerning income tax dues of cooperative sugar factories, Shinde said decisions involving around Rs10,000 crore to Rs15,000 crore had benefited the sector.

He described Pawar as an important guide for sugar factories, producer unions and onion growers in Maharashtra.

'Maharashtra has suffered a major loss'

Shinde described Ajit Pawar's death as a major loss for Maharashtra and said he had lost an elder brother. He recalled Pawar's outspoken nature, discipline and ability to take difficult decisions. However, he said the late leader was equally caring towards people and maintained relationships beyond politics.

Shinde also assured Sunetra Pawar and the late leader's family of the Mahayuti leadership's continued support. He said Sunetra Pawar had taken up her responsibilities despite the personal loss and that the state leadership stood firmly behind her.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati airport on Jan 28, 2026. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati when the chartered aircraft crashed while attempting to land. All five people aboard died.

Shinde said the development projects envisioned by Ajit Pawar must continue and reach completion. He said carrying forward his dreams would be the most meaningful tribute to his contribution to Maharashtra.