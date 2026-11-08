Aniket Kothale Case Explained: How A 26-Year-Old Died In Sangli Police Custody & Why The Nov 20 Verdict Matters | File Photos

Pune: Nearly nine years after 26-year-old Aniket Kothale allegedly died following custodial torture at Sangli City Police Station, the District and Sessions Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the case on Nov 20, 2026.

The case involves allegations of custodial murder against police personnel who were responsible for Kothale's safety while he was in custody.

The prosecution has also alleged that the accused attempted to cover up his death by claiming that he had escaped from police custody. His body was allegedly taken to Amboli Ghat in Sindhudurg district and burnt to destroy evidence.

The prosecution and defence have completed their arguments, and the court is expected to deliver its judgment after examining the evidence presented during the nearly nine-year legal battle.

The case dates back to November 2017, when Kothale and his friend Amol Bhandare were arrested in connection with an alleged robbery involving a mobile phone and Rs2,000.

The incident became one of Maharashtra's major custodial death cases and raised serious questions about police accountability.

What Happened To Aniket Kothale In November 2017?

Kothale, a resident of Bharat Nagar on Kolhapur Road in Sangli, worked at a local shop. He was married and had a young daughter.

On Nov 6, 2017, Sangli police arrested him and Bhandare in connection with the alleged robbery. The two were produced before a court and remanded to police custody for interrogation.

According to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation, the two were allegedly stripped and assaulted by police personnel at Sangli City Police Station.

The accused in the Aniket Kothale custodial death case include former police sub-inspector Yuvraj Kamte, police personnel Anil Lad, Arun Tone and Rahul Shingate, and civilian police informers Zakir Pattewale and Balasaheb Kamble. Arun Tone reportedly died while in judicial custody during COVID 19. The accused were charged in connection with the alleged custodial murder and subsequent destruction of evidence.

The investigation revealed that Kothale was allegedly hung upside down using a cable. He was beaten, particularly on his legs. The cable reportedly snapped, causing him to fall headfirst into a bucket of water. He subsequently died.

Bhandare survived and later became a key prosecution witness.

Police Allegedly Tried To Show That The Two Had Escaped

The prosecution has alleged that the accused tried to conceal Kothale's death by creating a false story of an escape from police custody.

According to the investigation, Kothale's body was first kept inside a police vehicle. It was later shifted to another vehicle with the help of civilian informers.

Police initially claimed that Kothale and Bhandare had escaped. However, the subsequent investigation exposed the alleged cover-up.

The burnt remains recovered from Amboli Ghat were identified as Kothale's through DNA testing, which became an important part of the prosecution's case.

Amol Bhandare Became A Key Witness

Bhandare's testimony is among the important aspects of the trial. He was reportedly present during the alleged assault inside the police station.

The prosecution has relied on his account to establish what happened during the interrogation.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution, referred to Bhandare and other eyewitnesses while presenting the case in court.

The prosecution argued that the accused acted together in the alleged murder and subsequently attempted to destroy evidence. It also sought the maximum punishment for those found guilty.

However, the defence disputed the prosecution's claims and questioned the reliability of some of the evidence.

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Defence Questions Evidence From Amboli Ghat

During the trial, the defence challenged the prosecution's account of how Kothale's body was disposed of.

In June 2026, defence lawyer Pramod Sutar reportedly questioned the authenticity of the panchnama prepared at Amboli Ghat. The defence pointed to alleged discrepancies in the documentation, including the timing of witnesses' arrival and the preparation of the panchnama.

The defence argued that the prosecution had failed to establish the relevant evidence properly.

These arguments formed part of the legal battle over the alleged destruction of evidence and the sequence of events after Kothale's death.

From 700-Page Chargesheet To 375-Page Final Arguments

The CID investigated the case and filed a chargesheet in February 2018. According to reports at the time, the chargesheet ran to around 700 pages and included statements from 55 witnesses.

The trial continued before the Sangli District and Sessions Court. The accused also approached courts seeking bail, but some of their applications were rejected.

In February and March 2026, the prosecution began presenting its final arguments through Nikam. His submissions focused on the alleged custodial assault, the transportation and burning of the body, forensic evidence and the attempt to create a false escape story.

On Oct 19, the prosecution submitted around 375 pages of written final arguments before the court through investigating officer Mukund Kulkarni.

According to a report published by Loksatta on Nov 7, District and Sessions Judge S R Padwal indicated that the verdict would be pronounced on Nov 20.

Why The Nov 20 Verdict Matters

The judgment will bring the nearly nine-year trial to a crucial stage. The court's findings will determine whether the prosecution has established the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

The case has also drawn attention to the responsibility of police personnel towards people in their custody. It raises questions about custodial safeguards and accountability when those entrusted with protecting an arrested person are themselves accused of assaulting him.

For Kothale's family, the verdict will mark an important moment after years of waiting for a judicial decision.

The court's assessment of the eyewitness testimony, forensic evidence and alleged destruction of evidence will be central to the outcome.