Big Sunday Relief For Flyers! Airfares To Indore Drop By Over ₹6,000 From Ahmedabad, Hyderabad And Pune; Delhi Ticket Prices Remain Unchanged

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Airfares to Indore for Sunday have witnessed a sharp decline, compared to Saturday, offering significant relief to passengers travelling from several other cities. Fares from Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad have dropped by thousands of rupees within a day, but ticket prices from Delhi have remained almost unchanged.
According to fares available on online flight booking platforms, the lowest one-way fare from Ahmedabad to Indore was around Rs 12,709 on Saturday. It dropped to Rs 6,345 for Sunday, registering a decline of Rs 6,364. Similarly, the fare from Pune fell from Rs 12,891 to Rs 6,778, while tickets from Mumbai became cheaper, declining from Rs 11,407 to Rs 6,277.
Passengers travelling from Hyderabad also saw substantial relief. The lowest available fare on Saturday was around Rs 11,554, which dropped to Rs 5,291 for Sunday, a reduction of Rs 6,263.
However, passengers flying from Delhi did not see any significant change. The starting fare remained around Rs 6,846 on both days.
The comparison shows that Ahmedabad and Hyderabad recorded the steepest reductions, with fares falling by more than Rs 6,200 in a single day. These are indicative starting one-way economy fares available on online booking platforms. Actual prices may vary depending on seat availability, airline, flight timing and booking conditions.
One-day airfare comparison
Flight from
Saturday, Nov 7
Sunday, Nov 8
Ahmedabad
Rs 12,709
Rs 6,345
Pune
Rs 12,891
Rs 6,778
Mumbai
Rs 11,407
Rs 6,277
Delhi
Rs 6,846
Rs 6,846
Hyderabad
Rs 11,554
Rs 5,291
Source: Online flight booking platforms