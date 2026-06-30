Angels Of Pune: From Road Safety To Rural Empowerment, Vaghmi Foundation Leads by Action | Sourced

Some organisations measure success by the number of projects they complete. Vaghmi Foundation measures it by the number of lives it transforms.

Working quietly across Maharashtra, the Pune-based non-profit has emerged as a force for social change by addressing issues that directly impact communities -- from road safety and disaster relief to women's empowerment, environmental conservation and animal welfare.

Established on December 28, 2018, Vaghmi Foundation has evolved into a multi-dimensional organisation committed to creating sustainable social impact rather than one-time interventions.

One of its most impactful initiatives has been Project Unnati, implemented with CSR support from Mahindra & Mahindra, through which more than 600 young women from rural Maharashtra have received skill training in healthcare, commercial driving and industrial welding. For many beneficiaries, the programme has opened the door to financial independence and stable employment.

Environmental conservation is another area where the foundation has made a lasting contribution. Instead of limiting its work to symbolic plantation drives, the organisation focuses on the survival and long-term care of trees. More than 8,000 native trees have been planted and nurtured, reflecting its belief that environmental responsibility begins after a sapling is planted.

Founder Samaiirah believes lasting impact comes through sustained commitment. "A tree is not planted when the sapling goes into the soil. It is planted when it survives. Real environmental work begins after the plantation drive ends," she says, a philosophy that guides the foundation's environmental initiatives.

The foundation has also played an active role in promoting road safety through awareness campaigns, first-responder training, community education and accident prevention initiatives. During natural disasters, including floods in Maharashtra, its volunteers have participated in relief operations by distributing food, medicines and essential supplies while supporting affected families.

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Animal welfare remains an integral part of the foundation's work. It promotes animal rescue, adoption, sterilisation programmes and responsible pet ownership, while also conducting awareness campaigns against cruelty and illegal breeding.

The organisation has consistently worked towards building an inclusive society by supporting marginalised communities, including members of the transgender community, and collaborating with government agencies, educational institutions, corporate partners and local organisations on community development initiatives.

Reflecting on the foundation's journey, Samaiirah says, "Social service is not about waiting for the right opportunity. It is about responding whenever someone, somewhere, needs help. Every small act of compassion has the power to create lasting change."

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At its core, Vaghmi Foundation believes that meaningful change comes through consistent action rather than isolated events. Whether it is empowering women with livelihoods, protecting the environment, promoting safer roads or responding during emergencies, the foundation continues to demonstrate that lasting social impact is built through dedication, compassion and sustained community engagement.

For Pune and Maharashtra, Vaghmi Foundation stands as a reminder that real change begins when service becomes a way of life.