3rd Extortion Threat In Bishnoi Gang's Name In 10 Days; Pune Police Yet to Identify Caller | Representational Image

In yet another case of extortion using the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a cloth merchant from Pune's Uttamnagar area has received a death threat along with a demand for ₹2 crore. This is the third such extortion incident reported in the city in the last 10 days.

Police have registered an FIR at Uttamnagar Police Station, while the Crime Branch has launched an investigation. However, despite three similar incidents in recent days, Pune Police are yet to identify the extortionists or establish whether the threats are linked to the actual Bishnoi gang or are being issued by imposters.

According to police, the 47-year-old businessman, who owns a cloth shop in Uttamnagar and is also engaged in the construction business, received an internet call on Saturday morning from a person identifying himself as Shubham Lonkar. The caller demonstrated detailed knowledge of the complainant's business, his role in the Uttamnagar-Shivane Merchants Association, his vehicle registration number, his daily movements and even information about his family members.

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The caller warned the businessman to "take care of yourself" before demanding ₹2 crore and stating that further instructions would follow.

Alarmed by the threat, the businessman immediately approached Uttamnagar Police, following which an FIR was registered. As a precautionary measure, police have enhanced security at his residence, cloth shop and construction office in Narhe.

Senior Police Inspector Raghvendra Kshirsagar of Uttamnagar Police Station confirmed that the Crime Branch is conducting a detailed probe into the case, while the Cyber Police are investigating the internet call.

With three extortion cases surfacing within a short span, Pune Police are yet to make any arrests or identify those behind the threats. Police are examining the internet call, Facebook login IDs and social media accounts allegedly used to issue the threats.

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The latest incident follows two similar cases reported earlier. On June 22, a steel industrialist from Wanawadi received an extortion demand of ₹50 crore. Days later, unidentified assailants opened fire at his factory in Mantarwadi, intensifying fears of organised criminal involvement.

On June 23, a wholesale medicine trader from Wadki received an extortion threat demanding ₹2 crore.

In a separate but similar case, a woman from Ravet lodged a complaint with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police alleging that her Dubai-based husband was threatened and asked to pay ₹5 crore.

The repeated threats issued in the name of the Bishnoi gang have created panic among businessmen and industrialists in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police are investigating whether the incidents are connected or are the handiwork of cybercriminals exploiting the gang's notoriety to extort money.

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Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Tejaswi Satpute told The Free Press Journal, "The incidents reported are under investigation. Police are probing the matter thoroughly and will reach a conclusion soon. The media will be informed accordingly."