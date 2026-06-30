Pune Railway Services to Face Disruptions On July 5 As 9-Hour Maintenance Block Planned |

Pune: Passengers travelling from Pune railway station on Sunday, July 5, may face changes in train services as Central Railway’s Pune division will carry out a nine-hour traffic and power block for major infrastructure work.

The block will remain in place from 8 am to 5 pm at the Pune yard to complete important engineering, signal and telecommunication (S&T), and overhead equipment (OHE) works. The work includes replacement of DDS point numbers 207 and 208 and conversion of the existing 52 KG track layout into a modern 60 KG double density switch (DDS) layout on the Pune-Lonavala route.

During the block, platform numbers 1 and 2 at Pune station will not be available for train operations from the CSMT Mumbai side. Train movements towards CSMT platform numbers 2, 3 and 4 will also remain affected during this period.

Due to these restrictions, Central Railway has announced changes in several train services, including cancellations, short terminations, short originations and route-wise delays.

Read Also Pune: Land Acquisition Begins For 253 Hectares For Purandar Airport Rehabilitation Zone

Pune-Talegaon suburban services, Pune-Daund and Satara-Pune DEMU trains, along with the CSMT Mumbai-Pune Express services (11007 and 11008), will remain cancelled.

Some suburban trains from Lonavala and Talegaon will terminate at Shivajinagar instead of Pune. The Jaipur-Pune Express and CSMT Mumbai-Pune Express will terminate at Khadki. Trains arriving from Jammu Tawi, Amravati and Nagpur will end their journey at Hadapsar, while the Baramati-Pune DEMU will terminate at Daund.

Several trains starting from Pune will also have changes in their originating stations. The Pune-Kolhapur Express will begin from Satara, while the Pune-Jaipur Express and Pune-CSMT Mumbai Express will start from Khadki after the completion of the block. The Pune-Nagpur Express will depart from Hadapsar.

Railway officials said some long-distance trains, including services towards Bengaluru, Chennai, Kakinada Port and Daund, will face regulation of around 30 minutes on the Lonavala-Pune section.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest train timings and running status before travelling. Updates will be available through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app and the Indian Railways enquiry portal.