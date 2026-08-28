Angels Of Nashik: Sharanya Shetty's 22-Year Journey Of Rescuing Animals | Sourced

Nashik: More than two decades ago, Sharanya Shetty had no plans to start an NGO. There was no organisation, shelter, ambulance or team. There was simply a deep love for animals and one incident that changed the course of her life.

Around 21 to 22 years ago, Shetty came across a stray dog tied to a road divider, helplessly exposed to passing traffic and at risk of being run over. Desperate to save the animal, she approached several people for help but received little support. Eventually, she contacted the municipal corporation, hoping officials would intervene.

For Shetty, the question was immediate: Why should an injured animal have to die before help becomes available? Humans have hospitals, ambulances and emergency services when they are injured. Why should animals suffering on the streets be denied assistance simply because they cannot speak or ask for help?

She never set out to establish an NGO. She simply started helping. One rescue led to another, and one injured animal led her to the next. What began as an individual effort driven by compassion gradually developed into a mission spanning more than two decades. That journey eventually gave rise to Sharan For Animals.

A sanctuary where every life matters

Based in Nashik, Sharan For Animals is dedicated to rescuing, treating, rehabilitating and caring for sick, injured and abandoned animals. Its work extends far beyond dogs and cats. Horses, goats, donkeys, pigs and other animals in distress have also found care at the sanctuary.

The organisation follows a simple philosophy: if an animal is sick, injured and needs help, it deserves assistance.

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Today, Sharan For Animals is home to approximately 530 animals. A team of around 20 people, including three members providing medical support and a doctor, cares for animals that often arrive injured, sick, abandoned or in need of prolonged treatment and rehabilitation.

A mission sustained by compassion

Caring for more than 500 animals is an enormous responsibility. Food, medicines, shelter, emergency treatment, ambulance operations and long-term rehabilitation require continuous resources. Much of Sharan’s work is sustained through donations and the generosity of supporters who believe in its mission.

For Shetty, however, the journey has never been about numbers or recognition. Behind the figure of 530 animals are 530 individual stories.

'Never planned to create Sharan For Animals'

“I never planned to create Sharan For Animals. It was something that compassion compelled me to create. If an animal is suffering and needs help, it deserves a chance. At Sharan, that is all that matters,” Shetty said.

Shetty holds a special place in Nashik’s social and philanthropic landscape. Through Sharan For Animals, she has dedicated herself to helping animals that need attention and care. It requires a big heart to give affection, love and service to beings that cannot understand the work being done for them or give anything in return.

Her ability to inspire and motivate others to join the cause has helped the organisation grow over the years. What began with one rescue has developed into a team of people working towards the same goal.

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“Her work demonstrates that lasting social change is possible when compassion is combined with collective action and committed leadership,” said Aashish Katariya, Director, Ashoka Group, Nashik.

22 years after that first rescue, Shetty’s journey continues, one animal, one rescue and one life at a time.