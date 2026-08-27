Pune: Wakad Woman Dies By Suicide; Brother Alleges Years Of Harassment By In-Laws Over Money & Property Share | Sourced

Pune: A 42-year-old woman died by suicide at her home in Wakad in the early hours of Thursday. Her brother has alleged that she was repeatedly harassed by her husband and in-laws over money and a share in her family’s property. Based on the complaint, Wakad Police have registered a case against her husband, parents-in-law and brother-in-law under Sections 108, 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Salunkhe said all four suspects are in police custody and the investigation is underway. The deceased has been identified as Shilpa Sachin Gaware, 42. Her brother, Santosh Gulab Kalate, 47, of Wakad, lodged the complaint.

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Woman found hanging at home

According to the complaint, the incident came to light at around 1 am on Thursday at Pratham Bungalow in Ishan Society, Wakad.

The woman’s family was informed that Shilpa had allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree.

She was taken to a private hospital at Kalewadi Phata, where doctors declared her dead before treatment.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Kalate has also raised doubts about the circumstances. He told police that the family of the suspects claimed Shilpa had hanged herself while the bedroom door was open. He has sought a detailed investigation into the death.

Brother alleges years of harassment

According to Kalate’s complaint, Shilpa married Sachin Gaware in 2009.

He alleged that her in-laws began demanding money from her maternal family after the initial period of the marriage.

He also alleged that the family wanted Shilpa to obtain a share in her father’s land and other property.

According to the complaint, Sachin was addicted to alcohol and allegedly assaulted Shilpa after drinking. Kalate also alleged that Shilpa’s mother-in-law, Sanjeevani, frequently suspected her character and made allegations against her.

The complaint states that these allegations would lead to Sachin allegedly beating Shilpa.

Kalate further alleged that Shilpa was repeatedly told not to sign property documents without informing her husband and in-laws and was pressured to secure a share of her father’s property for them.

Family claims it helped suspects financially

Kalate told police that he repeatedly tried to save his sister’s marriage.

He alleged that he gave the suspects cash on several occasions to meet their demands. He also claimed that he provided financial assistance for their business and helped them purchase a plot.

Despite these efforts, he alleged that the harassment continued.

Kalate said he would visit the Gaware family’s home whenever he learnt that his sister was being harassed. He claimed that he repeatedly counselled the suspects and asked them not to trouble Shilpa.

Property documents allegedly triggered fresh dispute

According to the complaint, the situation worsened a few days before Shilpa’s death.

Kalate alleged that Shilpa had signed documents relating to the family’s property in favour of her brothers without informing her husband or in-laws.

After they came to know about it, the suspects allegedly became angry and resumed physical and mental harassment.

Kalate alleged that the harassment continued over the demand for a share in the property.

Brother also alleges marriage information was hidden

The complaint also contains an allegation about Sachin’s past.

Kalate told police that Sachin and his brother Sandeep had allegedly been involved in a murder case before Shilpa’s marriage. He alleged that this information was not disclosed to the family when the marriage was arranged in 2009.

According to the complaint, Sachin was later sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case and spent around four years in jail.

These allegations are part of the complainant’s statement and will be subject to investigation.

Police say investigation underway

Senior Police Inspector Salunkhe confirmed that a case had been registered following the brother’s complaint.

“The complainant has lodged a complaint stating that his sister committed suicide and her in-laws abetted her suicide,” Salunkhe said.

He said the husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law have been booked under Sections 108, 85 and 3(5) of the BNS.

“All the suspects are in our custody. Investigation is underway. As information comes to light, we will take appropriate action,” Salunkhe said.

Police are now investigating the allegations of harassment, the circumstances leading to Shilpa’s death and the claims raised by her family about the scene.

Further action will be taken based on the investigation.