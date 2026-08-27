Pune: Vijay Wadettiwar Apologises To Supriya Sule After Alleging She Has OBC Certificate | File Photos

Pune: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday apologised to Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule after alleging that she had an Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificate. Wadettiwar said Sule’s name was mentioned “inadvertently” while he was speaking about allegations that Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Vikhe Patil possesses an OBC certificate.

Sule had strongly denied the claim and demanded that Wadettiwar produce proof of the alleged certificate. Wadettiwar later expressed regret for mentioning her name. However, he maintained his broader allegation that several prominent Maratha leaders have OBC certificates.

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Sule demands proof

Sule rejected Wadettiwar’s claim in a post on X.

She called the allegation completely false and asked Wadettiwar to publicly state who had given him the information and on what basis.

“If he claims that I hold an OBC certificate, he should publicly present the evidence regarding it and prove it,” Sule said.

She also demanded a public apology if he could not provide proof.

Sule said she has documents including her birth certificate, college degree certificate, marriage certificate and certificate as the elected representative from Baramati. She maintained that she does not possess an OBC certificate.

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Wadettiwar says her name was mentioned inadvertently

Wadettiwar later responded on X and said there was no intention to make an allegation against Sule.

“While presenting my stance regarding the OBC certificate, MP Supriya Sule’s name was inadvertently mentioned,” he said.

“I express regret for mentioning her name inadvertently. However, this does not mean that my stance regarding Maratha leaders taking OBC certificates has changed,” he added.

Wadettiwar said his issue was not against any particular person.

“My struggle is not against any individual, but for the protection of the rights of the OBC community and for social justice,” he said.

Wadettiwar makes wider OBC certificate claim

The controversy began when Wadettiwar was asked about allegations that Vikhe Patil possesses an OBC certificate.

In response, Wadettiwar claimed that Vikhe Patil was not the only Maratha leader with such a certificate.

He alleged that several prominent Maratha leaders in Maharashtra have obtained OBC certificates.

He also named Sule while making the claim. He said he did not know whether NCP leader Sharad Pawar also had an OBC certificate.

Wadettiwar’s comments come amid an ongoing political debate in Maharashtra over OBC reservations and demands concerning Maratha reservation.

Broader political dispute continues

Wadettiwar’s remarks have added another flashpoint between Congress and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

The two parties are part of the wider opposition alliance in Maharashtra but have also been involved in political clashes.

Earlier this week, Wadettiwar and Sule had also exchanged remarks over her comments about the relationship between the Congress and NCP.

The latest dispute, however, centres on the allegation about OBC certificates.

While Sule has demanded documentary proof, Wadettiwar has withdrawn his reference to her but continues to raise questions about Maratha leaders allegedly obtaining OBC certificates.

The issue is likely to remain politically sensitive as parties continue to debate the rights and reservation claims of the Maratha and OBC communities in Maharashtra.