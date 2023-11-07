Akhand Jyoti Inaugurates India's Largest Charitable Eye Care Hospital In Bihar's Saran |

Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital recently inaugurated India's largest charitable eye care hospital in the rural area of Srirameshpuram, Mastichak in the Saran district of Bihar. With the opening of this hospital, the people of rural areas will have access to eye care with an 80% treatment subsidy, while the needy and economically disadvantaged sections of society will receive free eye treatment. Moreover, this hospital will create employment opportunities at the rural level.

This 500-bed hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art eye care equipment and can examine up to 800 patients daily with its 10 outpatient departments (OPDs). Additionally, it houses 11 operation theatres where up to 500 surgeries can be performed daily. The hospital also offers eye banking services and free treatment for the underprivileged. Notably, it's the only hospital in the area that provides comprehensive eye care for children.

The introduction of this highly modern facility in rural areas is poised to be a significant milestone in the healthcare sector. Mrityunjay Kumar Tiwary, the founder of Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, stated that this state-of-the-art hospital, set to commence patient services in December 2023, will create an annual surgical capacity exceeding 150,000 surgeries when combined with the existing hospital. He emphasised the hospital's focus on rural employment and women's empowerment.

Tiwary remarked, "Despite the challenges posed by COVID, this year has been a year of achievements for Akhand Jyoti. We have successfully expanded our surgical centers in Patna, Purnia, Dalsinghsarai in Bihar, and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. This success bolsters the enthusiasm of our team and motivates us to move forward. We have now begun working on our Vision 2030 plan, an ambitious initiative aiming to perform 2 million sight-restoring eye surgeries between 2022 and 2030, tripling our annual outputs and impact in the two core areas of our flagship 'Football to Eyeball' programme."

He highlighted that Akhand Jyoti has been dedicated to innovation from its inception, providing high-quality eye care to rural and remote regions while continuously striving for improvement.

On this special occasion, Founder Mrityunjay Tiwary expressed his gratitude to all the partners who supported this project, with special recognition to Sankara Eye Foundation, USA and Bajaj Finserv, Pune.