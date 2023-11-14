Air Pollution In Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Halts Construction Works Till November 19 | @PCMCSarathi

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to suspend all construction activities in response to declining air quality and escalating pollution levels in the industrial city until Sunday (November 19). The order regarding this ban was issued on Monday.

The directive stated, “Stop construction activities in the city. Increase the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads, sprinkling of water on roads, etc. The decision to ease or maintain current measures will be contingent upon the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels after November 19, 2023,” according to the order.

Last week, the civic body mobilised 16 dedicated teams consisting of deputy engineers, sanitary inspectors, beat inspectors, and MSF personnel to address air pollution within the city. These teams have been assigned the responsibility of visiting construction sites within their respective wards. During their inspections, they document these sites through photographs or videography. If any violations of pollution control provisions are found, they have the authority to impose fines, issue notices, or even seal non-compliant workplaces.

Additionally, the PCMC has imposed a ban on open burning of waste, including solid waste. Citizens are encouraged to report such incidents through the Smart Sarathi app. The transport department and traffic authorities have been instructed to enforce vehicle emission norms, ensure valid pollution control (PUC) certificates, and monitor vehicle overloading. Furthermore, the PCMC has directed owners of dhabas, bakeries, restaurants, and hotels in the city to adopt eco-friendly practices in their kitchens and minimise the use of diesel generators.