 Pune: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor During Diwali Celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor During Diwali Celebrations

Pune: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor During Diwali Celebrations

The case is under investigation by Police Sub-Inspector Surekha Gatade.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor During Diwali Celebrations | representative pic

A 42-year-old man, identified as Vitthal Rawal Kamble from Yerawada, Pune, was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl during Diwali celebrations, official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the premises of a society in Kalyaninagar where Kamble worked as a security guard. The minor girl reported the incident to her mother, who subsequently filed a complaint at Yerawada police station. Kamble has been charged under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO). The case is under investigation by Police Sub-Inspector Surekha Gatade.

Read Also
Pune: Lokayukta Directs Halt On Bills For Works Linked To NCP MLA Sunil Tingre
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor During Diwali Celebrations

Pune: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor During Diwali Celebrations

Pune Crime Branch Bolsters Efforts To Curb Surging Vehicle Thefts, Targets 72 Hotspots And Market

Pune Crime Branch Bolsters Efforts To Curb Surging Vehicle Thefts, Targets 72 Hotspots And Market

Koyta Gang Resurfaces: Young Man Stabbed With Machete On Tilak Road

Koyta Gang Resurfaces: Young Man Stabbed With Machete On Tilak Road

Pune Police Crack Case: Six Behind Attack And Robbery Of Jeweler Arrested

Pune Police Crack Case: Six Behind Attack And Robbery Of Jeweler Arrested

Pune: Mukund Kirdat Named AAP Regional Spokesperson In Maharashtra

Pune: Mukund Kirdat Named AAP Regional Spokesperson In Maharashtra