Pune: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor During Diwali Celebrations | representative pic

A 42-year-old man, identified as Vitthal Rawal Kamble from Yerawada, Pune, was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl during Diwali celebrations, official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the premises of a society in Kalyaninagar where Kamble worked as a security guard. The minor girl reported the incident to her mother, who subsequently filed a complaint at Yerawada police station. Kamble has been charged under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO). The case is under investigation by Police Sub-Inspector Surekha Gatade.

