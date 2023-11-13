Pune: Lokayukta Directs Halt On Bills For Works Linked To NCP MLA Sunil Tingre |

Lokayukta Justice VM Kanade (retd) issued a directive halting payments for internal roads and drainage projects within Pune's housing societies following a complaint by activist Qaneez Sukhrani, accusing MLA Sunil Tingre of misusing funds designated for projects in Ashiana society and Karan Gharonda society in Vadgaonsheri.



The complaint contends that Tingre breached a Government Resolution (GR) from July 12, 2016, explicitly prohibiting the use of MLA funds for private property or cooperative societies. While Tingre acknowledged the projects' benefit to citizens and approval from authorities, including the Collector and Divisional Commissioner, Lokayukta Justice Kanade found that funds were utilised for internal society infrastructure, contrary to the GR.

Order halts payments

The order mandates the Divisional Commissioner and the Collector to withhold payments to contractors involved in the disputed projects. Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been appointed to re-examine the issue and other proposed works, with a compliance report due within twelve weeks.



In response to arguments citing a new GR dated June 22, 2022, allowing MLAs to spend funds on internal society roads, Lokayukta Kanade clarified that the GR lacked retrospective effect and wouldn't apply to this case.



MLA Tingre, when reached for comment, stated, “In 2019, I was elected MLA for the first time and had undertaken some development works for the benefit of the people. Now, the state government has issued a new GR, and we are following that.”

