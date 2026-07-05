Air Ambulance Among Major Health Measures For Ashadhi Wari - All You Need To Know | X/@abitkar_prakash

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Maharashtra Public Health Department will deploy an air ambulance service for critically ill pilgrims during the Ashadhi Wari, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar announced on Friday.

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The announcement was made during a review meeting on healthcare arrangements for the annual pilgrimage. The meeting was attended by MLAs Samadhan Autade and Raju Khare, National Health Mission Commissioner and Director Sanjay Katkar, along with district collectors, chief executive officers, senior health officials, civil surgeons, district health officers, municipal health officers, medical superintendents and taluka health officers from Pune, Satara and Solapur through video conferencing.

Abitkar said the Health Department has planned to provide uninterrupted medical care to devotees from the time they leave their homes for the pilgrimage until they return. Along with conventional ambulance services and bike ambulances already deployed on the palanquin route, an air ambulance facility will now be available to transport critically ill patients requiring advanced treatment.

He also announced the launch of the 'Arogya Sampanna Wari' mobile application, which will provide pilgrims with real-time information on healthcare facilities, treatment centres and emergency medical services along the pilgrimage route. Health workers and ASHA volunteers will assist devotees in accessing these digital services.

The minister directed officials to ensure there are no shortcomings in healthcare delivery during the Wari. He instructed district civil surgeons to coordinate with local private doctors in Pandharpur and appealed to private hospitals along the route to reserve 10 per cent of their beds for emergency treatment of pilgrims. He also urged government doctors to deliver healthcare services with greater responsibility and sensitivity.

According to the Health Department, extensive medical infrastructure has been put in place for this year's Ashadhi Wari. The arrangements include 43 ICU-equipped medical units along the palanquin route, 156 primary treatment centres under the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhana scheme, 215 health volunteers, and over 3,000 medical personnel, including 302 specialist doctors.

In Pandharpur, 16 ICU units and 17 temporary health centres have been established in addition to a 24x7 ICU near the Vitthal temple. Five more ICU units have been set up in Pandharpur and Malshiras rural areas.

The department has also deployed 353 ambulances, including 38 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, 73 Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances and 242 ambulances operating under the 102 emergency service. Every dindi leader will receive a first-aid medical kit.

Preventive public health measures include surveillance and disinfection of water sources, monitoring for vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, health screening of food handlers at hotels and eateries, and a special sanitation drive after the pilgrimage.

A three-day, round-the-clock mega health camp with specialist services and a five-bed ICU will also be operational in Pandharpur. Pilgrims will receive free spectacles at the camp, while awareness campaigns through posters, information vehicles, pamphlets, caps and T-shirts will promote health and hygiene during the pilgrimage.

Earlier in the day, Abitkar and Health Services Commissioner Sanjay Katkar visited the District General Hospital at Aundh to review healthcare services and interact with patients. They also inspected medical facilities at pilgrims' halt points, drinking water arrangements, wells, restaurants and the sub-district hospital in Pandharpur.