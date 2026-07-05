Pune: Shashikant Shinde Asks NCP-SP Workers To Build Party For 2029, Dismisses Merger Rumours

NCP-SP State President Shashikant Shinde | File Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) State President Shashikant Shinde on Sunday urged party workers to focus on strengthening the organisation instead of seeking power, saying preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections should begin now.

Addressing a meeting of party office-bearers at Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya in Pune, Shinde said the party has an independent and clear ideology and does not believe in compromising for power. He appealed to workers to use the next three years to build a stronger organisation across Maharashtra.

The meeting was held as part of the party’s organisational strengthening drive. It was attended by State General Secretary Ravi Varpe, Ravi Pawar, Pune City President Shrikant Patil, former MLA Jagannath Shevale, former MP Vandana Chavan, party spokesperson Ankush Kakade, District President Vijay Kolte and other office-bearers.

Shinde said the absence of elections provides an opportunity to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. He asked office-bearers to actively expand the party’s presence in their respective areas. He also announced that changes would soon be made to the district and state executive committees to make the organisation more effective.

Referring to speculation over the party’s future, Shinde said there were no discussions on a merger or split within the party. He urged workers not to believe rumours, claiming they were being spread by political opponents to damage the party’s image.

The meeting also saw some workers expressing dissatisfaction over the distribution of party posts. They alleged that loyal workers who had remained with the party under the leadership of Sharad Pawar were being overlooked despite working at the grassroots level.

Some workers also questioned the party’s political stand, saying it should remain firm as an opposition party instead of appearing to support either the BJP or the rival NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar. Others said the party should consistently oppose the ruling NCP (Ajit Pawar) whenever it takes decisions that are against public interest.