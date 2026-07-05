Pune: 29-Year-Old Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide; Note Says No One Should Be Held Responsible | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 29-year-old doctor died by suicide in the Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, officials said on Sunday. The incident happened on Friday morning, when the doctor jumped from a terrace of an under-construction 24-storey building.

The doctor has been identified as Shweta Rokade (29, resident of Ravet). Rokade was a native of the Latur district. Police said she lived in a rented flat in the Ravet area, which was attached to a hospital where she previously worked.

Senior Police Inspector Hrishikesh Ghadge, who is in charge of the Ravet Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “The doctor was found dead. We received a call, and our personnel rushed to the site. She jumped off the terrace of an under-construction building. The woman had blindfolded herself with a piece of cloth before leaping from the building. Her umbrella was found on the terrace.”

Police officials further stated that an autopsy was conducted on her body. Her family took possession of her dead body and returned to their native place to perform final rites.

PI Ghadge also told The FPJ, “A suicide note was found by the police. In the note, the doctor said that she is taking this drastic step due to reasons known to her, and nobody shall be blamed for her suicide. We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).”

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Rokade wasn't a practising doctor at the time of her death. She was a Bachelor of Medical Science (BMS) graduate, and she previously practised as a doctor. But she had resigned due to unknown reasons recently, said police.

Police said the family hasn't raised any complaint with the police yet. The friends or close ones of the deceased also didn't mention anything suspicious regarding the death of the doctor. After final rites, further enquiries will be made, said police.