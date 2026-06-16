Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Seen Roaming Naked Before Being Found Hanging In House | Representative image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 40-year-old man was found hanging at his home in the Vetal Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Somnath Gautam Waghmare. His family has alleged that he died by suicide due to continuous harassment by his neighbours.

According to Police Inspector (Crime) Ranjit Jadhav, the police control room received a call on Sunday night about a man walking around naked inside a building in Vetal Nagar. A police team immediately rushed to the spot.

When the police arrived, the man had locked himself inside his house. Police officers and local residents repeatedly asked him to open the door, but he did not respond. The police later broke open the door and found Somnath Waghmare hanging inside the house. He was brought down immediately, but he had already died.

After the incident, Waghmare's relatives accused neighbours of mentally harassing him. They claimed that the constant harassment pushed him to take the extreme step.

The family refused to accept the body and demanded strict action against those responsible. This led to tension for some time at the hospital and police station premises.

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Senior police officers later spoke with the family and assured them that a fair and detailed investigation would be carried out. They also promised strict action if anyone is found responsible.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and started an investigation. Statements of neighbours and eyewitnesses are being recorded. Officials are trying to determine the exact reason behind the death and examine the allegations made by the family.