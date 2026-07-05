Pune VIDEO: Ravet Residents Stage Midnight Protest Outside MSEDCL Office Over Prolonged Power Outages | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Ravet Residents Stage Midnight Protest Outside MSEDCL Office Over Prolonged Power Outages | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Hundreds of residents staged a midnight sit-in protest outside the MSEDCL office in Ravet on Sunday after prolonged power outages disrupted normal life across several areas for the past two days.

Watch Video:

The outages affected localities including Vikas Nagar, Kiwale, Mukai Chowk, Chandrabhaga Corner, Sankeshwar Villa, Akash Raj, housing societies along the Aundh-Ravet BRTS road, Pendse Colony, T.C. Colony and nearby areas.

Residents said the prolonged disruption has caused severe inconvenience, especially to children, senior citizens, patients and working families. They alleged that daily life had come to a standstill due to the repeated power cuts.

The protest was led by former corporator Aishwarya Taras and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporater Rajendra Taras of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Demonstrators demanded immediate restoration of electricity and sought accountability from MSEDCL officials.

The protesters said they would not end the agitation until senior officials visited the site, accepted responsibility for the situation and gave a clear assurance on restoring a regular power supply.

Calling it an issue of basic rights rather than just electricity, the residents urged the administration to intervene immediately and resolve the problem.

A large number of people gathered outside the MSEDCL office during the protest. MSEDCL's response to the residents' demands was awaited.