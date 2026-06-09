Punekars Stage Protest Outside PMC Demanding Clean Water, Submit Memorandum To Municipal Commissioner & Mayor | Sourced

Residents from various parts of the city staged a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday against the ongoing issues of contaminated water supply and irregular distribution across the city. The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram and Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, demanding immediate action to address the crisis.

Protesters alleged that several localities have been receiving yellowish and contaminated water, posing serious health risks. Expressing anger over what they termed administrative negligence, citizens raised slogans and called for urgent intervention by the civic administration.

The protesters demanded an immediate halt to the supply of contaminated water, the restoration of a regular and clean supply, and strict action against officials responsible for the lapses. They claimed that complaints regarding unsafe and polluted water have been steadily increasing, causing concern among residents about potential health hazards.

The agitation was led by corporators Shitaltai Sawant and Nandinitai Dhede, along with corporators Suhasdada Tingre and Ravi Tingre, and former Deputy Mayor Dr Siddharth Dhende. A large number of local residents, social activists, and representatives of various organisations participated in the protest.

The protesters warned that if the administration fails to address the deficiencies in the water supply system and ensure the provision of clean drinking water, the agitation would be intensified in the coming days. They also demanded that no decisions regarding water cuts be implemented until the issue of the contaminated water supply is fully resolved.