 Ahmednagar: Five Dead After Drowning In Biogas Pit
A cat fell into the pit, and one person climbed down to rescue it but got stuck in the sludge inside, he said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Representative Image

Five people have lost their lives after entering a biogas pit in Ahmednagar district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at Wakdi village in Nevasa tehsil in the evening, an official said.

A cat fell into the pit, and one person climbed down to rescue it but got stuck in the sludge inside, he said. "To rescue him, five others climbed down one after another and also got stuck inside," said Dhananjay Jadhav, police inspector at Nevasa police station.

A rescue team with suction pumps reached the spot, and one person was rescued, but the other five died, he informed.

