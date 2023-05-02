AFMC Platinum Jubilee: DGAFMS Lt Gen Daljit Singh highlights importance of DNA fingerprinting | Southern Command

DNA fingerprinting of armed forces personnel has helped in identifying mortal remains in 12 cases, including the helicopter crash that killed then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, said Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General - Armed Forces Medical Service (DGAFMS), at a press conference in Pune on Monday.

How does the system work?

The ongoing process of collecting blood samples from armed forces personnel in a graded manner for archiving in a repository at the Armed Forces Medical College's Department of Forensic Medicine has proved helpful in identifying mortal remains using DNA profiling technology.

This technology involves storing dried blood spots on specialized filter paper and later matching the DNA recovered from the mortal remains to the stored sample. In addition to the identification of the personnel who died in the crash of General Rawat's helicopter, the process has helped identify mortal remains in 11 other cases.

AFMC will soon be Institute of National Importance

Speaking about the achievements of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) at its Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Lt. General Singh announced that the AFMC would be accorded the status of an Institute of National Importance in the coming years.

The two-day event, attended by high-ranking officers and civilian dignitaries from across the country, saw eminent medical professionals share their expertise through orations, panel discussions, and symposiums.

Doctor Pilot' project

Lt. General Singh also spoke about the 'Doctor Pilot' project, which aims to have doctors trained to understand the problems faced by pilots. The project, which had previously been stopped, will now be restarted in a systematic way. As of now, two doctors each in the fighter, helicopter, and transport streams will be trained, and the project will evolve further based on feedback.

Addressing queries related to the preparedness of the AFMS for a possible resurgence of COVID-19, the DGAFMS assured that military hospitals are fully prepared with adequate manpower and equipment for such a situation.