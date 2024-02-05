 Addressing Traffic Woes Among Top Priorities For New Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
The newly appointed Pune rural superintendent of police (SP), Pankaj Deshmukh, on Monday emphasised his commitment to addressing the traffic issues prevalent in the district. Speaking to the media, Deshmukh also outlined his plans to take decisive action against extortion and hooliganism, prioritising the maintenance of law and order.

"Urbanisation is rapidly increasing in the Pune district, reflecting the growth observed in the city itself. With a significant influx of citizens from both abroad and other parts of the state in search of job and business opportunities, the challenges of urbanisation extend to rural areas as well," noted Deshmukh. He underscored the importance of tackling traffic challenges in rural regions alongside efforts to uphold law and order.

The expansion of civilization along highways connecting Pune city to neighbouring districts, particularly the burgeoning population on both sides, has spurred industrialisation in areas like Nagar Road and Solapur Road, highlighted Deshmukh. He also stressed the urgency of addressing traffic issues in the Ranjangaon industrial estate, considering its significance as an industrial hub.

In addition to traffic management, Deshmukh emphasised the necessity of monitoring social media platforms to prevent and address disputes arising from offensive content. He pledged stringent action against extortionists targeting entrepreneurs, who often face harassment under the pretext of Mathadi organisations seeking contract work.

"The identification and profiling of criminals remain our top priority. This strategic approach will empower the police force to take preventive action and curb criminal activities effectively," stated Deshmukh. He also addressed the involvement of gangs in land transactions across Pune district, asserting plans for coordinated efforts between the rural and city police forces to crack down on such criminal activities.

