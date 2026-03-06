51-Year-Old Man Dies Of Suspected GBS In Pune District; Health Authorities Step Up Monitoring

Representative image | File Photo

A year after an outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) triggered concern in Maharashtra’s Pune district, the rare neurological disorder has resurfaced, prompting health authorities to activate precautionary measures once again. The district reported its first GBS-related death of 2026 after a 51-year-old man from Nira in the Purandar subdivision died during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Mansoor Syed and was undergoing treatment when he suffered complications. According to officials from the district health department, Syed was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. While he showed symptoms consistent with GBS, doctors said complications arising from his underlying conditions led to a heart attack during treatment.

The death of the 51-year-old has been marked as the first fatality linked to the rare neurological disorder in Pune district this year. The incident has prompted health authorities to step up monitoring and preventive measures.

The patient was undergoing treatment at Bharati Hospital, where he died on Thursday morning during treatment.

According to doctors, the patient initially showed symptoms such as weakness, tingling in the hands and legs, and reduced movement of limbs. Medical tests later confirmed that he was suffering from GBS. He was first treated at a private hospital in Nira for several days before being shifted to Pune after his condition worsened and he developed breathing difficulties. Health officials said another patient from the same village had also been diagnosed with GBS but recovered after timely treatment.

Following the case, the district health department has ordered inspection of water sources and sampling of water from private purification plants in the area. Private hospitals have also been directed to report any patients showing symptoms associated with GBS. District Health Officer Ramchandra Hankare said that samples related to the case will be sent to the National Institute of Virology for further analysis.

Officials from the Pune Zilla Parishad have taken note of the situation and conducted a site visit in Nira. Authorities have instructed the local health machinery to carry out surveillance surveys and remain on high alert to prevent further spread of the illness.

Meanwhile, Dr Vaishali Jadhav, Assistant Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, "The one GBS case that is being reported is in Pune district. Currently, Pune city has not reported a single case. We have not received any directives from the state health department. But we are taking all routine precautionary measures to prevent any infectious disease within the city limits. We have requested the water supply department to take immediate corrective measures to ensure that residents get safe and uncontaminated drinking water."