'₹5,000 Drought Aid Is A Cruel Joke': Rohit Pawar Demands ₹1 Lakh Per Hectare For Farmers

'₹5,000 Drought Aid Is A Cruel Joke': Rohit Pawar Demands Rs1 Lakh Per Hectare For Farmers | FPJ

Pune: Alleging that Maharashtra's farmers are facing an unprecedented drought crisis amid a sharp rainfall deficit, falling reservoir levels and rising cultivation costs, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday demanded compensation of at least Rs1 lakh per hectare for farmers and Rs1.5 lakh per hectare for horticulture growers at a special press conference on the drought's impact.

He also called for Rs50,000 in assistance to save fruit orchards, Rs25,000 for agricultural labourers and a loan waiver for women's self-help groups.

Pawar presented data on the drought's impact across Maharashtra and accused the state government of failing to adequately assess crop losses or plan for the impending shortage of water and fodder. He announced that a major agitation would be organised before Diwali if the government failed to address farmers' concerns.

He said, "The drought situation is extremely serious. We have visited several talukas and spoken to officials. The government must understand how difficult the coming months will be for farmers."

According to the presentation shared by Pawar, Maharashtra recorded a 21.6% rainfall deficit between June and Oct 15, with the state receiving 787.4 mm against the average of 1,004.2 mm. The presentation showed that rainfall in September stood at 86.4 mm against the average of 179.7 mm, a deficit of 52%. August recorded a 51% shortfall, while June registered a 40% deficit. July was the only month among the four to record above-average rainfall, at 435 mm against 330 mm.

The presentation also showed substantial regional variations in the rainfall deficit between June and September. The Nashik division recorded a 34.1% shortfall, Pune 31.3%, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 34.3%, Amravati 30.3% and Nagpur 26.4%. The Konkan division recorded a comparatively lower deficit of 9.6%.

Pawar said reservoir levels had also declined, adding to concerns over drinking water and irrigation. "Pune's water stock, which was at 93%, has now fallen to 81%. Water levels are declining rapidly, and farmers in several places do not even have water in their borewells and taps," he said, adding that the Ujani dam's storage had also fallen to around 80%.

Farmer questions Rs5,000 compensation

During his presentation, Pawar made a video call to a farmer in Latur district to highlight the condition of soybean cultivation. The farmer alleged that officials had not visited his land to assess the crop damage.

The farmer said, "No one has come to conduct the panchnama (crop damage assessment). Nobody has visited our fields or seen the conditions in which we are living. The government has said it will give us Rs5,000 before Diwali. It would be better if it did not give us even that amount. What are we supposed to do with it?"

Pawar said soybean cultivation costs around Rs28,000 per hectare, while the proposed assistance of Rs5,000 would provide little relief. Meanwhile, the farmer claimed that his expenditure exceeded Rs1.25 lakh per acre, underlining the financial burden on cultivators.

"The government has made a cruel joke of farmers by announcing Rs5,000 in assistance," Pawar said, demanding compensation based on the extent of crop losses. He also called for a separate assistance package for horticulture farmers, warning that orchards require sustained investment and cannot be revived with nominal compensation.

Questions expenditure priorities

Pawar's presentation estimated that Maharashtra's total kharif cultivation area was around 1.44 crore hectares, of which approximately 1.37 crore hectares had been sown. It highlighted the scale of cultivation costs and projected losses across major crops, including soybean, cotton, tur, maize and paddy. The slides cited estimated crop-related expenditure of Rs95,500 crore and a projected figure of Rs1,28,866 crore, though the precise basis of the latter estimate was not clarified during the presentation.

He also raised concerns over fodder scarcity, stating that Maharashtra had approximately 2.78 crore livestock. He alleged that the government had failed to prepare adequately for the shortage and demanded a separate scheme for shepherds and livestock owners.

Questioning government spending priorities, Pawar cited expenditure on official vehicles, officials' foreign tours, the Shaktipeeth Expressway and preparations for the Kumbh Mela. He alleged that public money was being spent lavishly while distressed farmers were struggling to survive.

Pawar said, "Farmers are taking their own lives, particularly in Marathwada. The government must provide substantial assistance rather than make announcements that do not match the scale of the crisis."

Pawar said his family would not celebrate Diwali Padwa at Baramati this year, citing the drought, the death of his grandmother and the death of his uncle Ajit Pawar. He warned that political leaders celebrating the festival while farmers remained distressed would face public anger.

"We will organise a major agitation over the drought. The government must act before the situation deteriorates further," he said.

Pawar says Modi's Baramati visit should not be politicised

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Baramati, Pawar said the occasion should be used to seek assistance for people rather than engage in political confrontation.

"If Modi is coming to Baramati, we will certainly seek assistance from him. His visit should not be politicised, as he is coming for the Gautam Buddha stupa. If we can get help from him, there are still two years left, and that could benefit the people," Pawar said.