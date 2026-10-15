Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three Arrested In Transformer Copper Wire Theft Cases; Property Worth ₹5.91 Lakh Recovered | Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch has arrested three men in connection with a series of copper wire thefts from electrical transformers and recovered stolen property worth ₹5.91 lakh. The arrests have helped police solve six cases registered at Alandi Police Station. Police have also identified a fourth suspect, Zulfikar Khan, a resident of Mantarwadi in Undri, who is currently wanted.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohidas Pawar, the suspects allegedly carried out thefts in Markal, Pimpalgaon and Solu with Khan's assistance. The three arrested men have been identified as Sabhajit Murlidhar Gautam Jaiswar, 45, Vinod Hariram Jaiswar, 40, and Manish Mahendra Prasad, 38. All three are residents of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Police recovered bundles of stolen copper wire worth ₹5.91 lakh from the suspects. They also seized tools allegedly used in the thefts and a motorcycle.

Police act on tip-off in Markal-Pimpalgaon area

The investigation began after several cases of copper wire thefts from distribution point (DP) transformers were reported in rural areas under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, including areas covered by Dighi, Alandi and Chakan police stations.

Crime Branch Unit 3 was directed to trace the suspects and investigate the cases. During the probe, police constables Dilip Rathod and Balasaheb Khedkar received a tip-off that suspected copper wire thieves had arrived in the Markal and Pimpalgaon areas.

A police team subsequently reached the area and detained three men travelling on a motorcycle with equipment allegedly used to steal copper wire from transformers.

During questioning, the men allegedly admitted to committing thefts in Markal, Pimpalgaon and Solu with Khan's help, police said.

Six Alandi police cases solved

The arrests have helped police solve six cases registered at Alandi Police Station, including Crime Register Nos 370/2026, 463/2026 and 388/2026, along with three cases registered in 2025 under Crime Register Nos 321/2025, 531/2025 and 157/2025.

The cases were registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Electricity Act, 2003.

According to DCP Pawar, police have recovered all the stolen property involved in these six cases.

The operation was carried out by Crime Branch Unit 3 under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Santosh Kasbe. Police Sub-Inspectors Sunil Jawale and Bharat Gosavi, along with police personnel Yuvraj Birajdar, Somnath Bohade, Balasaheb Khedkar, Dilip Rathod, Swapnil Mahale and Ajit Rupanwar, were part of the team.