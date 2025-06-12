 4-Month Pregnant Woman Dies By Suicide Over Dowry Harassment, Religious Coercion In Sangli
Her father alleged in his complaint that Rutuja was subjected to repeated physical and mental harassment by her in-laws, who demanded she bring money from her parents for constructing a house.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in western Maharashtra's Sangli district with her parents alleging that her in-laws harassed her for dowry and also pressurised her to practice Christianity, police said on Wednesday.

The husband and his parents have been arrested in the case.

Rutuja Rajge, married for four years to Sukumar Rajge who works in the merchant navy, allegedly hanged herself in Kupwad town on June 6.

She was four months pregnant at the time of her death, said an official of MIDC Kupwad police station.

"He also stated that although the in-laws belong to the (Hindu) Dhangar community, they apparently followed Christianity and would force Rutuja to accompany them to the church, read the Bible and recite prayers. When she refused, she would be allegedly assaulted," the official said.

Police have arrested her husband Sukumar, mother-in-law Alka Rajge and father-in-law Suresh Rajge for alleged abetment to suicide and other relevant offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further probe was on, the official said.

