 361 Candidates File Nominations For 15 Assembly Seats In Nashik District: Check Out Constituency-Wise Breakdown
After the scrutiny, some applications may be disqualified, and the final list of candidates will be confirmed on November 4

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
A total of 361 candidates have filed 506 nomination papers across 15 Assembly constituencies in Nashik district. The highest number of candidates is in the Nandgaon constituency with 34 nominations, while Kalwan has the lowest with 16 candidates. After the scrutiny, some applications may be disqualified, and the final list of candidates will be confirmed on November 4. Both the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti alliances have fielded candidates in all constituencies, while the MNS has fielded six candidates. Independent candidates make up a significant portion of the total nominees.

Constituency-wise breakdown:

- Nandgaon: 34

- Malegaon Central: 18

- Malegaon Outer: 32

- Baglan: 26

- Kalwan: 16

- Chandwad: 22

- Yeola: 31

- Sinnar: 22

- Niphad: 19

- Dindori: 23

- Nashik West: 19

- Nashik Central: 22

- Nashik East: 22

- Deolali: 24

- Igatpuri: 31

