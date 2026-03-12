₹23 Lakh Pharmacy Scam In Pimpri-Chinchwad: Woman Cheated With Fake Hospital Business Promise

Fraud Crime | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 23 lakh after being promised a profitable pharmacy business at a hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have booked three people in connection with the fraud.

According to police reports, the fraud took place between 22nd April 2024 and 11th March 2026 at Ayushree Multi-Speciality Hospital and the office of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Moshi. The complaint was filed on Wednesday, and a case was registered.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Pimpri Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) has registered a case against Vilas Vasant Dange, a female accomplice and Advocate Govind Patil.

They have been booked under the BNS sections 318 (cheating), 335 (making a false document), 336 (forgery), 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

Police said that Dange allegedly took a deposit of Rs 23 lakh from the complainant by promising high returns through a pharmacy business at the hospital. However, the business never started, and the accused allegedly avoided returning the money.

Investigators said the accused later forged the victim’s signature and prepared a fake notarised settlement deed. Using the documents, the complainant’s medical licence was allegedly cancelled. Police said the accused then obtained a new licence in the name of his wife and another pharmacist to run the pharmacy business.

Police have registered a cheating case, and further investigation is underway.

Online Task Fraud: Woman Loses ₹27 Lakh

In a separate incident, a woman from Nigdi Pradhikaran lost Rs 27.72 lakh in an online investment scam. The fraud took place between April 2024 and November 2025.

The complaint was filed by her husband at the Ravet Police Station (under PCPC). Police have registered a case under the IT Act against a suspect identified as Alex Williams and a UK-based phone number holder.

Police said the accused convinced the woman to invest money through online tasks and stock market investments, promising high returns. She transferred money to several bank accounts before realising she had been cheated.

Turmeric Trader Cheated of ₹11.6 Lakh

In another incident reported on Wednesday, a turmeric merchant from Chikhali has alleged that he was cheated of ₹11.65 lakh in a business deal.

The complaint was filed by Chetan Madhukar Bhosale (42) at the Chikhali Police Station (under PCPC). Police have booked Vinod Shantaram Saigaonkar, a resident of Raigad in Navi Mumbai.

According to police, the accused purchased turmeric worth Rs 18.35 lakh from the complainant for his firm, Garvin Spices and Food Products Corporation. However, he allegedly paid only Rs 6.7 lakh and refused to clear the remaining Rs 11.65 lakh. Police are investigating the case.