Pimpri-Chinchwad: Woman Software Engineer Duped Of ₹42.64 Lakh By Man Posing As ISRO Scientist On Matrimonial Site

Wakad Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A software engineer working in a prominent Hinjawadi IT firm was defrauded of Rs 42,64,032 after a man created a fake profile on a matrimonial website. The accused lured her by claiming he would marry her and also told her he worked as a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

While the victim managed to recover a portion of the funds after reporting the matter to the Cyber Crime Portal, the perpetrator successfully swindled Rs 27 lakhs. He told her he lived in Bengaluru, while all the time he was living in the Alibaug area of Raigad District. The incident took place in Tathawade between November 27, 2024, and January 30, 2025. An official case was registered on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Adarsh Prashant Mhatre, alias Jayesh Patil (36, resident of Alibaug, Raigad). The victim, a resident of Silver Twin Decks Co-operative Housing Society in Tathawade, filed a complaint at the Wakad Police Station on Saturday (February 28).

According to police reports, the accused registered on Jeevansathi.com using a fake name, Jayesh Patil. He contacted the victim online and gained her trust by posing as a scientist at ISRO. Under the pretext of marriage, he lured her into transferring Rs 42,64,032 in multiple instalments for various reasons. Police officials said that the accused told the victim that he was having financial troubles and his salary was stuck. He reportedly promised he would return the money once he got his arrears.

However, the accused didnt return her money. He also stopped contacting the complainant. Upon realising she was being cheated, the woman lodged a complaint on the Cyber Crime Portal, which helped her recover Rs 16,64,032. However, the remaining Rs 27 lakhs are still missing.

A case has been registered against the accused under the BNS sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) and section 66D of the Information Technology Act of 2000. Police Inspector (Crime) Kishore Patil of the Wakad Police Station is investigating the matter further.

₹1.86 Lakhs Siphoned Off After Opening a Link

A citizen was defrauded of Rs 1,86,442 via an online scam involving a fake traffic fine message. The incident came to light on January 3, 2026. A case has been registered against an unidentified cybercriminal for sending the fraudulent link.

A resident of Pimple Nilakh filed the complaint at the Sangvi Police Station on Saturday (February 28). According to the police, the complainant received a "Traffic Fine" message on his mobile phone on January 3.

The message prompted the user to pay a Rs 500 fine. As soon as the victim opened the link and attempted to make the payment, Rs 1,86,442 was withdrawn from his credit card. The Sangvi Police are currently conducting an investigation into the fraudulent link and the associated accounts.