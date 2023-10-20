 21st Pune Book Fair Inaugurated By President of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelan Bharat Sasane
The exhibition is organised in partnership with various organisations, including the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Directorate of Libraries (State of Maharashtra), Pune Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra University and College Library Association (MUCLA), Akashvani, and the Maharashtra State Education Department.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
The "21st Pune Book Fair 2023," Western India's largest book and education exhibition, was inaugurated by Bharat Sasane, the President of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelan on October 20.

The Pune Book Fair, held at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, will remain open until October 22, from 11 am to 8 pm. Notable figures, including Krishna Kumar Patil, Director of Balbharati, Prof. Milind Joshi, and Pune Book Fair Organiser PNR Rajan, were present.

Bharat Saasane emphasised the need to guide teachers and parents in book selection for children and to encourage reading among students.

Prof. Milind Joshi called for Pune to become renowned as the city of readers, expressing concern about reading not being prioritised in metropolitan lifestyles.

PNR Rajan, the organiser, revealed the exhibition's theme as "Towards an Enlightened Society" and the provision of a bookstall for donating unwanted books.

The Pune Book Fair showcased stalls from leading publishers, booksellers, and educational institutions. It featured books on Education, Science, Technology, Health, Management, Business, Law, Religion, Politics, and Literature in various Indian languages.

