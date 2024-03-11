Women Motivational Speakers In India, 2024

In recent years, India has witnessed a surge in the prominence and influence of women motivational speakers who have inspired countless individuals with their empowering words and stories. From corporate boardrooms to educational institutions and public events, these dynamic women have made significant strides in motivating and uplifting audiences across the country. As we step into 2024, let's take a closer look at some of these women motivational speakers who have made an impact:

Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi is a former Indian police officer, social activist, and motivational speaker. As the first woman to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), Bedi has been a trailblazer in law enforcement and community service. Kiran Bedi's speeches are marked by her authoritative yet compassionate demeanor. She draws upon her experiences in law enforcement and leadership to inspire others to uphold integrity, discipline, and social responsibility.

Laxmi Aggarwal

Laxmi Aggarwal is an acid-attack survivor, social activist and a popular motivational speaker. Laxmi is known for her powerful motivational talks. In 2019, she was honored with the International Women Empowerment Award from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and UNICEF for her campaign of Stop Acid Sale. In 2014, she received the International Women of Courage award at the hands of First Lady Michelle Obama. The movie Chhapaak is based on her life and stars Deepika Padukone in her role.

BK Shivani

Awarded with the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskaar, the highest civilian honor for women in India, Shivani Verma, known as BK Shivani, is one of the most popular speakers in the world. She is a teacher in the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement. For over a decade, she has empowered individuals from all walks of life in India, USA and Canada, UK, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and South-East Asia. Viewers have overcome mental stress, depression, addictions, low self-esteem and unhappy relationships, by taking personal responsibility for their emotions.

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj, a fierce batswoman and the former captain of the Indian Women’s cricket team in Tests and ODI, is claimed to be one of the greatest cricketing batswoman to have ever played the game. She is the first player to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and the first captain (men or women) to lead India to an ICC ODI World Cup final twice – 2005 and 2017. She made her ODI debut in 1999 and scored an unbeaten 114 runs. In 2002, at the age of 19, in her third Test, she broke the record of world’s highest individual Test score of 209, scoring a new high of 214. At the 2013 Women’s World Cup, she starred as the No.1 Cricketer in the ODI chart among women and currently tops the batting table with 703 ratings. She is a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna award.

Vineeta singh

Vineeta Singh is an Indian entrepreneur who is the Co-founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics. We know her as one of the most loved sharks on the famous Indian show Shark Tank India. She is a passionate woman who has featured on the cover of Forbes Most Powerful Women in Business and was 40 under 40 list by Economic Times in 2021. Vineeta is also a great motivational speaker who believes in determination and working on your dreams. She is a power house and is an inspiration to women and men in business.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is an accomplished motivational speaker, an actress, television host, international model former Miss World and a women's rights activist.With her fascinating life story which led her from very humble beginnings to the height of fame and fortune, Sushmita Sen shows audiences how through determination and focus it is possible to overcome obstacles and to achieve your goals.Sushmita's highly inspirational presentations are delivered with warmth and passion. Guaranteed to add a glamorous touch to any event.

Ritika Anand

Motivational Speaker, Actor and Producer of the popular web series JL50, Ritika Anand is currently producing the V. Vijayendra Prasad scripted Brahmaputra trilogy. She is a Ted speaker and Her Non profit endeavour, The We Women Foundation focuses on introduction & implementation of meditation with education for the empowerment of the feminine from the inside out. Not exclusive to the gender embodied woman, she focuses on the rising of a meditative consciousness led life.

The youngest ever nominee of the Canadian immigrant of distinction award for arts & culture in the non profit sector; Ritika’s presence is sure to bring together a perfect blend of creativity and spirituality.