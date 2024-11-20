Vidya Balan Supports Arpan’s #ProtectedByPOCSO Campaign, India’s First Bold Stand Against Child Sexual Offenders |

Mumbai, [November 20] – Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has once again joined forces with Arpan, India’s largest NGO addressing Child Sexual Abuse (CSA), to support their #ProtectedByPOCSO campaign. As part of Child Safety Week (14th–20th November), this nationwide campaign, called #ProtectedByPOCSO, is carrying a powerful and clear message: Child Sexual Abuse is a punishable offense – Stop Right Now or Get Caught. Arpan’s bold #ProtectedByPOCSO campaign communicates a significant and urgent call to action against CSA offenders, delivering a powerful warning that they will face serious legal consequences under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses, 2012) as well as social consequences. It also seeks to educate the public on what constitutes CSA, emphasizing that it is neither acceptable nor tolerable. By creating widespread awareness of CSA laws and protections, Arpan is aiming to deter offenders from continuing these crimes, ensuring they understand that they are being held accountable.

Vidya Balan has kicked off the campaign with her compelling address: “As Arpan's Goodwill Ambassador, I am proud to support its mission and the #ProtectedByPOCSO campaign because the time is now to speak up for child safety. Children deserve to grow up in a world free from the fear of sexual abuse. Too often, offenders take advantage of children’s innocence, manipulating and harming them under the guise of trust. This campaign is here to ensure that these heinous actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished. All children in India are protected under POCSO, and through this campaign, we are making it known that anyone who harms a child will face severe legal and social consequences. Let’s make this message loud and clear!” says Vidya.

Appreciating Vidya Balan’s long-standing support, Pooja Taparia, Founder and CEO of Arpan, shared: “Vidya Balan’s unwavering commitment over the years in addressing the issue of Child Sexual Abuse has been instrumental in amplifying safety messages during Child Safety Week. Her support will give momentum to the #ProtectedByPOCSO campaign and will strengthen our mission to prevent Child Sexual Abuse. We are deeply grateful to her for being Arpan’s Goodwill Ambassador.”

The campaign is making its presence felt across movie theaters, OTT platforms, public transport, hoardings, schools, and social media, establishing #ProtectedByPOCSO as one of India’s boldest steps in preventing CSA. Join Vidya and Arpan in amplifying this message to the offenders — Child Sexual Abuse is a punishable offense – Stop Right Now or Get Caught!

About Arpan

Arpan is a leading NGO dedicated to preventing Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) and helping children heal. Through its various programmes and initiatives, Arpan works towards creating a safer environment for children across India. Since 2007, Arpan has impacted over 18.4 million children and adults across India.