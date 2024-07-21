Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Plants Trees With His Mother Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign |

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a program organized by MDDA in Dehradun with his mother. Chief Minister Dhami planted trees under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

On the occasion Chief Minister Dhami also appealed to all the people of the state to plant trees by joining the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. After which the trend of CM Dhami's appeal was seen on social media as well, a large number of youth made posts on social media supporting CM Dhami's appeal, after which #Join EkPedMaaKeNaam started trending on social media platform Twitter (X) for hours.

It is worth noting that in the Mann Ki Baat program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had appealed to all the countrymen to plant a tree in the name of their mother, after which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been taking it forward as a campaign across the state.

Recently, on the occasion of Uttarakhand's local festival Harela, the Chief Minister had also appealed to the people of the state to join this campaign and plant trees, after which lakhs of youth across the state have joined this campaign and lakhs of saplings have been planted in various places across the state.