 U108 Teams Up With ARMS Record Label & SoundMedia To Present 'SHIVA' By Oksana U108: A Fusion Of Electronic Beats & Vedic Culture!
e-Paper Get App
HomePress-releaseU108 Teams Up With ARMS Record Label & SoundMedia To Present 'SHIVA' By Oksana U108: A Fusion Of Electronic Beats & Vedic Culture!

U108 Teams Up With ARMS Record Label & SoundMedia To Present 'SHIVA' By Oksana U108: A Fusion Of Electronic Beats & Vedic Culture!

Prepare to be transported on a sonic journey that not only tantalizes your senses with pulsating rhythms but also delves deep into the captivating realm of ancient Vedic culture.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

 March 19, 2024 - Brace yourselves for an electrifying revelation in the world of music! Oksana U108, the talented singer from the trailblazing Russian electronic band, in collaboration with the esteemed Indian label AR MUSIC STUDIOS RECORD LABEL AKA ARMS Record Label and the renowned Russian label SoundMedia, is set to unveil their latest masterpiece: "SHIVA". 

Prepare to be transported on a sonic journey that not only tantalizes your senses with pulsating rhythms but also delves deep into the captivating realm of ancient Vedic culture. With "SHIVA", Oksana U108 isn't just making music; she's igniting a cultural revolution! 

This ground-breaking project signifies more than just a fusion of modern sound and age-old traditions—it's a bold statement, a harmonious marriage of musical innovation and cultural preservation. 

Fuelled by a shared passion for music and a profound respect for heritage, the collaboration between Oksana U108, ARMS Record Label, and SoundMedia promises to captivate global audiences, offering a glimpse into the profound wisdom of Vedic teachings through the universal language of music. 

"We believe in the power of music to transcend boundaries and illuminate minds," declares Oksana U108, embodying the spirit of artistic enlightenment.

Tatiana Tur, the visionary leader of SoundMedia, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the track's significance in honouring Vedic culture while captivating audiences worldwide. 

Joining the chorus of excitement, a representative from ARMS Record Label expresses pride in supporting this extraordinary endeavour, confident that "SHIVA" by Oksana U108 will not only soar to the top of the charts but also serve as a beacon of enlightenment, shedding light on the magnificence and depth of Vedic heritage. 

Get ready to groove to the beats of "SHIVA" and embark on a transcendent musical odyssey unlike any other.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

U108 Teams Up With ARMS Record Label & SoundMedia To Present 'SHIVA' By Oksana U108: A Fusion Of...

U108 Teams Up With ARMS Record Label & SoundMedia To Present 'SHIVA' By Oksana U108: A Fusion Of...

Adani Energy Solutions Wins CII Climate Action CAP 2.0 Award 2023

Adani Energy Solutions Wins CII Climate Action CAP 2.0 Award 2023

A Marketing Technologist Leader Pioneering Innovation Around The Globe

A Marketing Technologist Leader Pioneering Innovation Around The Globe

Setting The Standard: Karthikeyan Manikam's Visionary Approach Transforms HR Product Development

Setting The Standard: Karthikeyan Manikam's Visionary Approach Transforms HR Product Development

KIAA, LLP Sets Industry Standards with Progressive Legal Practices And A People-First Approach

KIAA, LLP Sets Industry Standards with Progressive Legal Practices And A People-First Approach