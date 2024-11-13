The Third Edition of IAA’s 'Voice of Change' Summit Inspires Industry to ‘Break the Bias, Together!’ |

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter hosted the third edition of its 'Voice of Change' summit, themed ‘Gender Portrayal from 30 Seconds to 3 Hours’, aiming to champion gender-sensitive and equitable content across media.

This impactful event featured an impressive lineup, including Chief Guest Smt. Smriti Irani, Guest of Honour Taapsee Pannu, and prominent industry leaders such as Srinivasan K. Swamy, Neha Barjatya, Eashwari Deshpande, Anushree Bhattacharyya, Mitrajit Bhatacharya, Neena Dasgupta Anurag Agnihotri, Karthik Nagarajan, Zairus Master, Gautami Kawale, Janaki Amrite and Shreya Jain. The summit highlighted the critical role of the stakeholders of the industry in shaping gender representation and addressed the need to challenge biases.

The day began with a formal lamp-lighting ceremony graced by the chief guest followed by a welcome address by Srinivasan K. Swamy, IAA Mancom Member & Executive Group Chairperson at R.K. SWAMY Limited.

The summit's opening session, led by Nina Elavia Jaipuria and Megha Tata, Chairperson and Co-Chairperson of the IAA India Women Empowerment Committee, discussed the evolution of the 'IAA: Voice of Change' movement since its inception in 2021.

Reflecting on the initiative, Megha Tata shared: "This journey began four years ago, and it has become a powerful movement in our industry. When I was President of IAA, we launched ‘Voice of Change’ with the objective that, as communication professionals, we must be the change we want to see." She emphasized the significance of their partnership with UNICEF and Google, which has provided critical data on gender portrayal in media, underscoring persistent stereotypes and the need for progress.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria added:

“In the previous editions of IAA: Voice of Change, we covered advertising, television and OTT content, while this edition focuses on gender representation in Digital. Over the years, we have created awareness and sensitized stakeholders of the industry in shaping their perspectives and challenging stereotypes for a more equitable gender portrayal in content. Thus, having a positive influence on consumers and shaping the social narrative. We are delighted to have Google India continue to partner with us in this movement."

The Chief Guest of the day, Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Cabinet Minister, engaged in a lively and insightful conversation with Neha Barjatya, IAA Mancom Member and Marketing Director at Google India. Together, they discussed the transformative role content creators play in reshaping the portrayal of women in media and society.

Smt. Smriti Irani delivered a compelling keynote address, stating the lack of visibility and acknowledgement women face despite their contributions. She remarked: "Women do not have a problem speaking or showing up; what we lack is recognition for our contributions. It’s crucial to continue these conversations and support women who strive for their rightful place." She also powerfully emphasized YouTube’s societal impact and remarked the platform does not just provide access but by giving women in Tier 2 and 3 cities a platform and an audience, we “democratize dreams”.

She spoke passionately about how women have always been present and impactful, yet their contributions are often overlooked, challenging audiences to not only see women but truly hear their voices. Addressing the pressure many women feel to downplay their achievements to avoid labels of arrogance or ambition, she urged women to own their successes openly. Irani noted a generational shift, celebrating young women today who express themselves boldly without apology, contrasting this with the constraints her own generation often faced. She underscored the responsibility that comes with content creation in the digital era, highlighting the need to dismantle stereotypes rather than reinforce them. Irani also reminded listeners that each woman’s journey is unique and deserves respect, calling for collective action to build a legacy where female voices are valued and celebrated, creating a world where all women can take pride in their contributions without reservation.

Neha Barjatya emphasized "At Google and YouTube, we are deeply committed to empowering women in the digital age. We have always fostered inclusivity across our platforms and as we've entered the AI era, our commitment continues. We are dedicated to building AI that unlocks creative possibilities and promotes economic opportunity for everyone. We are focused on developing AI responsibly, ensuring it is used to create a safe and equitable platform for all women. We believe that when women succeed, India succeeds."

In a special address, UNICEF’s Geetanjali Master, Partnerships Specialist in Public & Private Sector Engagement at the UNICEF Delhi office, highlighted the pervasive impact of gender socialization on opportunities for girls in India, emphasizing the role of media and community engagement. She stated: “Gender socialization creates visible and invisible barriers—manifesting as limited educational opportunities, early marriages, and fewer job prospects for girls. As UNICEF engages across India, we see the profound impact media can have. It has the power to reinforce stereotypes or to challenge them. That’s why we’re working with organizations like the Geena Davis Institute to generate real-time insights on gender portrayals, and we recognize the importance of connecting with content creators not only in metros but also in smaller towns and communities. By doing so, we aim to inspire inclusive storytelling that can shift perceptions and unlock opportunities for young girls across India with our continued partnership with IAA: Voice of Change.”

Celebrating Gender Warriors: The event honored remarkable industry stalwarts who have tirelessly championed gender equity and led by example as protagonists of change. The first recipient of the Gender Warrior award was C.V.L. Srinivas, Country Manager of WPP India, recognized for driving transformative change in the industry. The second Gender Warrior, Smita Sharma, an acclaimed photojournalist and visual storyteller, was celebrated for her impactful work in human rights and gender issues. Through her powerful images featured in National Geographic, TIME and other publications, Smita has brought dignity to marginalized communities while challenging societal norms.

The day’s events were marked by thought-provoking insights, particularly during the first panel, "Conscious Creativity in Digital Content," moderated by Eashwari Deshpande, Head of YouTube Ads Marketing & Industry Advocacy. Esteemed panelists included content creators Gautami Kawale and Shreya Jain, alongside Janaki Amrite, Associate VP of Content Syndication and OTT Partnerships at Pocket Aces.

The discussion emphasized the transformative role of technology in democratizing both access to content and aspirations, creating a space where everyone has a voice. Deshpande shared YouTube’s commitment to enabling creators to build sustainable careers, transcending barriers of language, literacy, and background.

Gautami Kawale, Founder of Slayy Point & The Crash Pad highlighted the responsibility content creators hold when engaging with Gen Z audiences. Janaki Amrite spoke about Pocket Aces' commitment to positive representation through channels like Dice Media and Filter Copy. Beauty influencer Shreya Jain discussed navigating stereotypes in the beauty and makeup industry, sharing her journey of maintaining authenticity while shedding light on makeup’s role as both an art form and a major industry.

The session underscored the importance of responsible creation and inclusion, inspiring attendees to reflect on their own creative roles and the potential of digital platforms to promote positive, diverse voices.

The second panel discussion at our event, titled "Digital Advertising through the Gender Lens," was wonderfully moderated by Anushree Bhattacharyya, Editor, Education and Brand and Marketing, Financialexpress.com. This engaging panel featured industry leaders: Anurag Agnihotri (Managing Partner- Creative, Ogilvy West), Karthik Nagarajan (CEO, Hogarth), Neena Dasgupta (Founder & CEO, The Salt Inc.), and Zairus Master (Chief Business Officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd- Mamaearth).

Anushree kicked off the session by delving into how digital advertising is evolving with gender inclusivity in mind. Anurag Agnihotri discussed his approach to portraying women as strong, independent figures in advertising, especially in campaigns where the aim is to break away from traditional stereotypes. Zairus Master shared insights on Mamaearth's consumer-centric branding, which places an emphasis on progressive storytelling that resonates with modern, urban audiences. Karthik Nagarajan tackled the topic of stereotypes in product marketing, especially within categories like beauty and personal care. Neena Dasgupta discussed how content creation on platforms like OTT and YouTube is contributing to a more nuanced portrayal of women. She noted that women-centric content often performs well on OTT platforms, reflecting a shift in audience preferences.

The panel closed with a shared sentiment on the importance of creating content that is aspirational, breaking stereotypes, and representing both men and women in roles that reflect today’s society. The discussion provided valuable insights on how advertising can be a powerful tool in reshaping gender perceptions and promoting inclusivity in brand storytelling.

The event was infused with energy and laughter, thanks to a special performance by renowned comedian Neeti Palta. Her sharp wit and relatable humor based on gender portrayals, biases and stereotypes brought a fresh, lively vibe, engaging the audience and drawing waves of laughter from the guests. With her unique perspective on everyday life and her natural ability to connect with diverse audiences, Neeti turned the event into a memorable experience, leaving everyone in high spirits.

The event wrapped up with an engaging and deeply inspiring fireside chat featuring acclaimed actor Taapsee Pannu, moderated by Mitrajit Bhattacharya, IAA Mancom Member and Founder of The Horologists. The session celebrated Taapsee's fearless spirit, impressive body of work, and commitment to impactful storytelling. Reflecting on her career from her Telugu film debut to her success in Hindi cinema, Taapsee shared insights into her journey, the challenges of taking on complex, women-centric roles, and her drive to explore diverse characters. She spoke about her memorable roles in films like Pink, Mulk, and Saand Ki Aankh, which echo her commitment to challenging societal norms and advocating for women's empowerment. In addition to her acting, Taapsee discussed her entrepreneurial ventures and her passion for breaking stereotypes.

This edition of IAA: Voice of Change summit included powerful voices that engaged in meaningful and inspiring discussions making it another milestone in the journey of the movement, reinforcing our commitment to a more positive and inclusive gender portrayal in media.

