The Prodigy Visionary: How Nihal Ruparel Took The Creative World By Storm

From a young age, Nihal Ruparel had a special creative flair brewing inside. Other kids were into sports and video games, but he gravitated towards a camera. He practiced nonstop, completely immersing himself in the craft. With time, his skills improved and so did his passion for the visual arts. Before 19, he was already making waves in India's creative scene. His big break came when he shot Superdry's Indian launch campaign. In the following years, he regularly worked with major brands like Cadbury, Maybelline, and Jockey.

The more Nihal Ruparel shot, the more he developed his signature style. He had an eye for colour and composition. His videos told stories and evoked emotion. Nihal's success also took him overseas. He worked with videographers across Asia, Europe, and America, soaking up diverse visual influences. Top magazines took notice, and he shot for Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and others in the US. This immersion refined his own creative voice.

He blended traditional Indian art and cinematic techniques. By 2022, Nihal Ruparel was ready to take things up a level. He had the skills, reputation, and know-how to start his own company. Joining forces with other top creatives, he launched Atmosphre, a next-gen media brand focused on premium visual content.

Atmosphre expanded Nihal's vision beyond videography into film, music videos, and documentaries fusing art, culture, and business. He assembled a team to produce compelling visual stories. Under his direction, the company quickly gained renown worldwide. Their portfolio includes awesome collaborations with brands like Alo Yoga, Sheraton Hotels, and Bulgari.

Nihal has also worked with top artists including Post Malone, Diljit Dosanjh, and Raja Kumari. In just over a year, Atmosphre has become a leading force in global creative media. At just 23, Nihal has achieved what most creatives only dream of, but for him, it's just the start.