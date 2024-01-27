Tata Power linemen recognized at 'Mumbai Walks' – a celebration of Mumbai’s unsung heroes at the ongoing Mumbai Festival, 2024

Mumbai, 25th January, 2024: Tata Power, one of the largest integrated power companies catering to 7.5 lakh consumers in the city, proudly witnessed two of their linemen being recognized and felicitated at the prestigious Mumbai Walks event held on January 25th. This exclusive event, a part of the Mumbai Festival, was designed to honor the on-ground staff and unsung heroes like BMC workers, BEST drivers, doctors, nurses, policemen, policewomen, dabbawallas etc. who are an integral part of the fabric of our city.

Amongst the 2 linemen recognised is Mr Uday Rahatwal, with a strong track record of 23 years at Tata Power. He is involved in LT (Low Tension) Network Management and his enduring commitment significantly contributes to the seamless operations in the western suburb zone of Malad. Similarly, Mr Dilip Ingale, from Tata Power Metro Zone in Andheri, has been with the company for 13 years and has been involved in LT Network Management. These linemen, with a combined tenure of 36 years, had the unique honor of walking alongside actor Pankaj Tripathi during the special segment, "The Walk of the Unsung Heroes."

This symbolic gesture represented the acknowledgment of their indispensable role in keeping Mumbai

powered and the city's heartbeat pulsating.

The event was graced by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra alongside Shri Girish Mahajan, Honourable Minister of Tourism, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, of Maharashtra and Shri Deepak Kesarkar, Honorable Education Minister. Additionally, Bollywood director Mr Rohit Shetty was also present at the grand event.

Tata power is the proud Mumbai partner of the ongoing, first-ever Mumbai Festival 2024. The partnership is the company's ode to the city of its genesis, and to whom it has been supplying power for over 100 years. With over 30,000 green customers across segments in the city, this collaboration reinforces Tata Power's dedication to fostering a spirit of environmental consciousness and sustainable living among the citizens of Mumbai through the powerful message of "Embrace, Love and Switch”.