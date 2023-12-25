Sodexo Becomes Pluxee: What Does It Mean For Employee Benefits And Engagement?

Sodexo, a global leader in employee benefits and rewards services, announced in June 2023 that it is adopting a new brand name: Pluxee. The change is part of the company’s strategic plan to better support its clients and partners in the face of the changing workplace and employee expectations. It also prepares the company for the spinoff and listing project that was announced by Sodexo Group in April 2023.

What is Pluxee?

Pluxee is a new digital, optimistic and innovative brand that embodies the vision and ambition of Sodexo’s benefits and rewards services activity. The name Pluxee is derived from the words “plus” and “see”, which reflect the company’s mission to help employees enjoy more of what really matters to them and to open up a world of opportunities for them.

What Solutions Pluxee Offering

The on Pluxee , they offers a range of solutions to enhance the employee experience, such as meal and food benefits, well-being, gifts, mobility, and measures to support purchasing power and engagement. Pluxee aims to make its services more easily accessible to its clients’ employees via a single digital platform, which will integrate various features such as personalisation, gamification, social interaction, and data analytics.

Pluxee operates in 31 countries and serves over 500,000 client companies and 35 million beneficiaries. Pluxee has a strong track record of performance, innovation, and social responsibility. Pluxee is backed by the vision and long-term commitment of its reference shareholder, the Bellon family, which owns 40.8% of Sodexo Group.

Why did Sodexo change its name to Pluxee?

Sodexo decided to change its name to Pluxee for several reasons:

· To better support its clients in the face of the major changes in the world of work, such as remote working, hybrid models, diversity and inclusion, and employee well-being and fulfilment.

· To differentiate itself more strongly in an extremely dynamic and competitive market, where new players and technologies are emerging constantly.

· To support its growth strategy, by creating more value for all its stakeholders, including clients, partners, employees, and shareholders.

· To prepare for the spinoff and listing project, which will give Pluxee more autonomy and flexibility to deploy its strategic plan and to attract new talent and investors.

What are the benefits of Pluxee for its clients and partners?

Pluxee offers several benefits for its clients and partners, such as:

· Enhancing their employer brand and attracting and retaining talent by offering innovative and personalised solutions that meet the needs and preferences of their employees.

· Improving their productivity and performance by boosting the engagement, motivation, and satisfaction of their employees.

· Reducing their costs and administrative burden by simplifying the management and delivery of their benefits and rewards programs.

· Accessing a global network of partners and providers that offer quality and diversity of services and products to their employees.

· Leveraging a digital ecosystem that offers a seamless and user-friendly experience to their employees, as well as insights and analytics to optimise their benefits and rewards strategies.

How can employees access Pluxee’s services?

Employees can access Pluxee’s services through various channels, such as:

· A mobile app that allows them to check their balance, view their transactions, redeem their benefits, and discover new offers and rewards.

· A web portal that provides them with more information and features, such as managing their profile, setting their preferences, and accessing their history and reports.

· A physical card that enables them to pay for their purchases at participating merchants and outlets.

· A contactless device that allows them to scan their QR code or NFC tag at the point of sale.

· A chatbot that answers their queries and provides them with tips and recommendations.

Pluxee’s services are designed to be easy, convenient, and secure for employees to use. Pluxee also ensures that its services are compliant with the local regulations and tax rules of each country where it operates.

What are the next steps for Pluxee?

Pluxee has an ambitious strategic plan for the next few years, which includes:

· Accelerating its growth in its core business of meal and food benefits, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises, which represent a large and untapped market potential.

· Expanding its portfolio of solutions to cover other aspects of employee well-being and engagement, such as health, fitness, education, culture, entertainment, and travel.

· Investing 10% of its turnover each year in technology, to enhance its digital capabilities and to develop new features and functionalities for its platform and services.

· Preparing for the spinoff and listing project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders and the regulatory authorities.

Pluxee is confident that its new brand name and identity will help it achieve its goals and create more value for its stakeholders. Pluxee is ready to take on the challenges and opportunities of the future and to become the preferred partner of companies for an enhanced and digital employee experience.

Conclusion

