 Shankar Mahadevan Academy Holds EKTA Event At Shanmukhananda Hall In Mumbai
Shankar Mahadevan Academy Holds EKTA Event At Shanmukhananda Hall In Mumbai

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Shanmukhananda Hall saw a delightful event with singers across age groups singing at the EKTA concert organized by the Shankar Mahadevan Academy for their Inspire India project.

Says Sridhar Ranganathan a founding partner of the not-for-profit Shankar Mahadevan Academy, "Talent can be born anywhere but, for it to blossom, it needs a platform, nurturing, and opportunity. And that package of things is what Inspire India Project, an initiative of Shankar Mahadevan Academy strives to provide."

Inspire India Project (IIP) provides quality music education to children from underprivileged households (households that hold a Yellow or Orange Ration Card).

The core idea of IIP is to use music education as a way to empower underprivileged children for life. And IIP does not stop at just building the musical abilities of children. Through coursework, workshops and performances it aims to help children become confident communicators and well-rounded individuals who feel prepared to design a life of their choice.

The well-attended program also saw underprivileged elders from the Ananda Yaan (Mission to Happiness) project of the Rotary Club of Bombay perform on stage.

Adds Anand Dalal Chairman Ananda Yaan Committee, "the elders were ecstatic at being trained, given a platform, and the opportunity to have Shankar Mahadevan join them on stage."

