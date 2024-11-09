SBI Chairperson inaugurates the 52nd National Convention of Company Secretaries |

Smt. Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) inaugurated the 52nd National Convention of Company Secretaries, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on 8 November 2024.

Designed on the theme, India@ 2047: Expanding Horizons for Professionals, the three-day National Convention of Company Secretaries organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, will present a platform for engaging discussions spanning the following topics:

· Evolving SEBI Regulations: Step towards EoDB

· IFSCA: Making India a Global Financial Hub

· CSR - Accelerating Social Impact

· CS Profession@2047: Aspirations and Expectations

· ADR Mechanism: Roadmap for Fast track Dispute Resolution

· Reimagining Governance: The Evolving Role of Boards in 2047

· Manufacturing & Services: Key drivers for Viksit Bharat

Appreciating the ICSI on choosing a theme that aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, Chief Guest, Smt. Madhabi Puri Buch emphasized that markets thrive on trust, and the responsibility for upholding this trust rests with Company Secretaries, the governance professionals. She further added that we need to provide adequate disclosure to our investors, both institutional and retail, to protect and build our economy.

Dr. Niten Chandra IAS, Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Legislative Department and Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice and Shri Amod Kumar, IAS, Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) are set to present their thoughtful deliberations at the Convention.

Expressing his gratitude towards the Regulators, CS B Narasimhan, President, The ICSI, gave an insight of the conceptualization of this flagship event and shared the initiatives the ICSI has taken towards building a Viksit Bharat. He also announced the launch of Unique Membership Number w.e.f. 01 January 2025, in line with the suggestion received from with the Ministry of Corporate Affair, where the associate membership number of members will be retained as their unique number all throughout.

On this momentous occasion, the ICSI unveiled two publications at the hands of the distinguished guests:

· Publication on Inspection, Inquiry & Investigation under the Companies Act, 2013

· Publication on Master Guide for Prevention of Oppression and Mismanagement

and announced two of its forthcoming Conferences:

· the ICSI 4th International Conference scheduled to be held in Australia in 2025

· the 2nd National Convention on Insolvency & Valuation

The ICSI also presented the Best Regional Council Award 2023 to the ICSI Western India Regional Council and ICSI Best Chapter Awards 2023 in different categories to the Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Chapters of the ICSI respectively.

The event witnessed the presence of over 1500 Company Secretaries, Professionals, Directors, Senior Government Officers, and other stakeholders in person and approximately 5,000 delegates attended the event in virtual mode.

Preeti Kaushik Banerjee

Joint Secretary

Corporate Communication & International Affairs

Tel: 011-4534 1022

Email: preeti.banerjee@icsi.edu

___________________________________________________________________________

About ICSI



The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for regulating and developing the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, being a pro-active body, focuses on the best and top-quality education to students of the Company Secretaries Course and the best quality set standards for CS members. The Institute has around 74,000 members and about 2 lakh students on its roll.