Rotary Club Of Bombay's Ananda Yaan and the joy of music.

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) and their partner Dignity Foundation held the third edition of their annual musical show called Anand Hi Anand at the Y.B.Chavan auditorium Mumbai. The packed auditorium was regaled to an evening of Bollywood songs. Said Manoj Patodia President RCB, "The idea is to expose our underprivileged elders to the joy of music.

Apart from members of our three elder day care centres, the audience consisted of many Rotarians and well-wishers of this wonderful program. I am grateful to Shankar Mahadevan Academy for not just teaching our elders music at Byculla, but also having eight of their teachers perform on stage for us as well.

We are also grateful to Soulful Saturdays who had their members sing for the second year. All the singers sang as a labour of love." Ananda Yaan or Mission to Happiness seeks to bring a ray of happiness into the lives of underprivileged elders living in Central Mumbai. Begun in Byculla in 2017, it has expanded to centres at E.Moses Rd. and Mazgaon as well.

The elders have a structured program which includes yoga and zumba five days a week. They are also taken on picnics and offsites and are given regular health check-ups and medicines if necessa