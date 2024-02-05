Rotary Club of Bombay completes 37 Integrated Village Development Projects

Suksale, comprising of four hamlets, Murbichapada, Rautpada,Kandipada and Chaudharipada, in the Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district became the 37th. Integrated Village Development Project completed by the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) in about four years. The Project was supported by Sumitomo Chemical.

Says Manoj Patodia, President RCB, this latest intervention benefits 393 rural citizens. These are villagers whose main occupation is farming. Rain-fed agriculture is their only source of income and the lack of perennial water poses a serious problem for them. Also, the village is enveloped by darkness post sunset with poor street electrification, making it unsafe to step outside, particularly for women and children.

Our 360 degree transformation formula has so far benefited about 11233 villagers so far with an installed capacity of 188KW of sustainable power and this project is a source of great satisfaction for us."

Adds Pratibha Pai Founder of Chirag Rural Development Foundation the on-ground partner of RCB, "some of the salient points of this intervention are: 10KW solar pumping systems to enable lift irrigation from the river and distribute water across. acres of farmland. With over 2.4 kms of pipeline 24 acres have been brought under irrigation in the first cycle, and this will grow organically in the first 4 cropping cycles.

A 2 HP pump in the borewell pulls water to the village centre for drinking and other domestic use.

Home filtration units have been distributed to purify that water and improve health parameters. 20 strategically placed streetlights have been installed to ensure safety and security for villagers.

The Anganwadi has been repaired and provided with a 350 W solar off-grid system, a smart TV and toys/tools along with training of the Sevika to enable early child development parameters are met. Portable solar lamps for back up power in each home."

Adds Project Chairman Mihir Mody. "We anticipate a resounding impact in the village with an improved quality of life for all 393 villagers, a more engaged developmental space with electrification and equipping of the Anganwadi, significantly improved health and nutrition indicators with clean drinking water and vegetable gardens, sustainable income with an increase of cultivated land, leading to a complete transformation of the socio-economic landscape of the region."