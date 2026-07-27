Rhetan TMT Gets BIS Approval For Premium Steel Grades, Completes 1 MW Solar Project To Boost Growth & Lower Costs

Rhetan TMT has received BIS certification for premium TMT bars. |

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad-based Rhetan TMT Ltd has announced two major developments that are expected to strengthen its business and improve its long-term growth prospects.

The company has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for manufacturing premium-grade TMT steel bars and has also completed the installation of its 1 MW captive ground-mounted solar power project.

The BIS certification allows the company to manufacture and supply premium-grade Fe500D, Fe550 and Fe550D TMT bars. With this approval, Rhetan TMT can now supply these products to government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) for infrastructure projects across the country.

The company said this certification opens the door to a high-value market that was not available to it earlier. It also strengthens its product portfolio by adding more value-added steel products and supports its long-term business growth.

Along with expanding its product range, Rhetan TMT has also completed the installation of its 1 MW captive solar power project. The company has received all major approvals for the project, including registration from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and permission from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Power generation from the solar plant is expected to begin by the end of the first week of August 2026.

The company said energy is one of the biggest costs in steel manufacturing. By using solar power for its own operations, it expects to reduce energy expenses, improve manufacturing efficiency and strengthen its long-term cost competitiveness.

The project is also expected to support the company's focus on cleaner and more sustainable steel production.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director Shalin Shah said the company has consistently invested in quality, technology and operational improvements.

He said the BIS certification will help expand Rhetan TMT's presence in the premium steel segment, while the captive solar power project will create a more efficient manufacturing system.

Rhetan TMT currently manufactures a wide range of TMT steel bars used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company said it will continue to focus on improving product quality, expanding its capabilities and supporting India's growing infrastructure and construction sector through modern manufacturing practices.