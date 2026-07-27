Poojaa Precision Engg SME IPO Opens July 28, Company Plans Capacity Expansion With ₹160 Crore Issue

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New Delhi: Poojaa Precision Engg Ltd has announced that its Rs 160 crore SME Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on July 28. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 285-301 per equity share.

The three-day public issue will close on July 30.

Minimum Investment Details

Investors will have to bid for a minimum of two lots. Each lot will consist of 400 equity shares, as per the company's statement.

Funds to Be Used for Expansion

The company plans to use the money raised through the IPO to expand its manufacturing operations.

A major part of the proceeds will be used to expand its Unit III manufacturing facility. This expansion will increase the plant's melting capacity by 15,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) and add 6,600 MTPA of component manufacturing and finishing capacity.

The company also plans to set up Unit IV, which will manufacture magnesium-based precision components.

About the Company

Pune-based Poojaa Precision Engg manufactures precision-engineered aluminium and machined components. These products are used in the automotive, electric mobility, and other industrial sectors.

The company supplies components that are used in a wide range of engineering and manufacturing applications.

Financial Performance

For the financial year 2025-26, Poojaa Precision Engg reported revenue from operations of Rs 293.86 crore.

Its profit after tax (PAT) for the year stood at Rs 30.90 crore, reflecting its financial performance ahead of the public issue.

The IPO marks the company's next step as it looks to expand production capacity and strengthen its presence in the precision engineering sector.