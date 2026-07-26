IPO Rush Ahead, Zepto Among 12+ Companies Planning Share Sale Worth Over ₹25,000 Crore Next Month

More than 12 firms, including Zepto, Truhome and Shiprocket, plan IPOs worth over ₹25,000 crore. | Representational Image

New Delhi: India's primary market is set for another busy month as more than a dozen companies, including quick commerce platform Zepto, housing finance firm Truhome Finance, and logistics platform Shiprocket, prepare to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs).

The upcoming IPOs are expected to collectively raise more than Rs 25,000 crore, making next month one of the busiest periods for the primary market this year.

Big IPOs in the Pipeline

Zepto is expected to launch one of the largest IPOs. The company plans to raise up to Rs 8,010 crore through a fresh issue of shares, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 11.34 crore equity shares.

Truhome Finance has proposed a Rs 3,000-crore IPO. The issue will include a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,500 crore and an OFS of the same amount.

Meanwhile, Elevate Campuses plans to raise Rs 2,550 crore through a completely fresh issue.

Shiprocket has also filed for an IPO worth Rs 2,342.35 crore, comprising a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,100 crore and an OFS worth Rs 1,242.35 crore.

Several More Companies Ready

Other companies planning to enter the stock market include Innovatiview India, Milky Mist Dairy Food, Dhoot Transmission, ARCIL, Ardee Industries, Gaja Alternative Asset Management, Rays of Belief, Hy-Tech Engineers, Shankesh Jewellers, and Learnfluence Education.

These companies are looking to raise funds for business expansion, debt reduction, and other corporate purposes.

Strong Investor Interest

Investment bankers believe improving market conditions and positive investor sentiment have encouraged companies to move ahead with their listing plans.

Bhavesh Shah, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Equirus Capital, said companies that had delayed their IPOs are now returning as market conditions have improved.

So far in 2026, 36 companies have launched IPOs, including nine this month. Manipal Health Enterprises and Juniper Green Energy are also scheduled to launch their public issues on July 29 and July 30, while MV Electrosystems is expected to open its IPO next week.

Shah expects India's IPO market to remain strong and estimates that companies could raise around USD 20 billion through IPOs this calendar year. He added that fairly priced IPOs are likely to perform well, while aggressively priced issues may attract cautious investor response.