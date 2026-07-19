Primary Market Buzz Next Week, Cube Highways Trust InvIT & Three IPOs Set To Open For Investors

Four public issues, including Cube Highways Trust InvIT and three IPOs, will open next week. |

Mumbai: The primary market will remain active next week as four public issues, including the Cube Highways Trust InvIT and the IPOs of Indo MIM , Lohia Corp, and Xtranet Technologies, are set to open for subscription. The issues cover sectors such as infrastructure, engineering, technical textiles and information technology, giving investors multiple options.

Cube Highways Trust InvIT Opens First

Cube Highways Trust will launch its ₹5,000-crore InvIT public issue on July 22, with the subscription closing on July 24. The price band has been fixed at ₹151-152 per unit, while anchor investors can bid on July 21.

The issue is entirely a book-built offer for sale (OFS) by existing unitholders as the trust moves from a privately listed InvIT to a publicly listed platform.

Ahead of the public issue, Cube Highways Trust raised ₹1,250 crore from strategic investors through unit subscription agreements.

Three IPOs To Open On July 23

The IPOs of Indo MIM, Lohia Corp, and Xtranet Technologies will open for subscription on July 23 and close on July 27. Anchor investor bidding for all three issues is scheduled for July 22.

Indo MIM Plans To Reduce Debt

Precision engineering company Indo MIM is launching an IPO comprising a ₹500-crore fresh issue along with an offer for sale of up to 6.82 crore shares by existing shareholders.

Market sources estimate the total issue size at more than ₹3,500 crore. The company plans to use ₹400 crore from the fresh issue to repay debt, while the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

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Established in 1996, Indo MIM operates 15 manufacturing facilities across India, the US, the UK and Mexico, serving industries such as automotive, defence, aerospace, medical and consumer products.

Lohia Corp And Xtranet Technologies

Lohia Corp's IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 2.59 crore equity shares, meaning the company will not receive any funds from the issue. The company manufactures machinery used in producing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabrics and sacks.

Meanwhile, Xtranet Technologies is launching a ₹170-crore fresh issue without any OFS component. The company plans to use the proceeds for debt repayment, purchasing systems and hardware, meeting working capital needs and other corporate purposes.

Founded in 2002, Xtranet Technologies provides enterprise applications, digital services, managed services and proprietary technology platforms.

Strong IPO Activity Continues

The primary market has remained busy throughout 2026. So far, 32 companies have launched their IPOs this year. In addition, the IPO of Caliber Mining & Logistics is currently open for subscription, indicating sustained fundraising activity in the capital markets.