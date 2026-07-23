Fusion Klassroom Edutech SME IPO Opens July 31; Price Band Fixed At ₹151-159 Per Share

Fusion Klassroom Edutech has fixed the price band for its SME IPO ahead of the issue opening on July 31 | Representational Image

New Delhi, July 23, 2026: Fusion Klassroom Edutech on Thursday fixed the price band at Rs 151-159 per share for its Rs 39.04 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The SME public issue will hit the capital markets on July 31 and conclude on August 4. Bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on July 30, the company said in a statement.

Issue Structure

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 19.89 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 4.65 lakh shares by promoters and investors.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to repay debt, for expenditure towards technology and AI/ML model development, servers and cloud infrastructure, content development, and procurement of desktops and laptops for the new offline centres and AI/ML labs.

Funds will also be used by the company towards marketing initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Company And Financials

Incorporated in 2016, Fusion Klassroom Edutech Ltd is an education technology company focused on providing professional and competitive examination coaching through digital and hybrid learning models across the country.

It offers coaching programmes for courses such as CA, CS, CMA, and other commerce-related examinations. On the financial front, the company reported its total income at Rs 23.10 crore and profit after tax of Rs 7.6 crore in FY26.

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The company's shares will be listed on the BSE SME, with a tentative listing date of August 7, 2026. Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

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