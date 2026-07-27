Master Chains N Jewels Files IPO Papers, Plans ₹400-Crore Fresh Issue & Promoter Stake Sale

Master Chains N Jewels has filed IPO papers with Sebi for a Rs 400-crore | File Image |

New Delhi: Master Chains N Jewels Ltd has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise money through an initial public offering.

The organised gold jewellery manufacturer and wholesale distributor plans to raise up to Rs 400 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares.

The IPO will also include an offer for sale of up to 59.06 lakh equity shares by promoter Taruna Madan Kothari, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi on Saturday.

Issue Details

Master Chains N Jewels plans to use the fresh issue proceeds to meet its working capital needs. A part of the funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

The money received from the offer for sale will go to the selling shareholder, and the company will not receive those proceeds.

Jewellery Business

Master Chains N Jewels designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of gold jewellery. It also provides job-work services and produces lightweight jewellery for its customers.

The company serves customers across India through its wholesale distribution network and manufacturing facilities.

As of June 30, 2026, it had a database of nearly 80,666 jewellery designs. This large collection allows the company to offer styles and products to buyers in markets.

Manufacturing Units

The company operates two manufacturing units at Kala Chowki in Mumbai. These facilities cover a total area of around 6,870 square feet.

As of March 2026, the units had an installed manufacturing capacity of nearly 4,972.90 kilograms of jewellery each year.

The IPO is at the draft stage and will require Sebi’s observations before the company can move ahead with the issue.

Systematix Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the offer.

Details such as the IPO price band, minimum application size and opening and closing dates will be announced closer to the launch.